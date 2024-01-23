Key US diplomat due here,to check out critical mining

A SENIOR American diplomat is flying to Manila next week to explore investment opportunities in the Philippines including extraction of critical minerals.

US State Undersecretary for Economic Growth, Energy and Environment Jose W. Fernandez is on a three-country East Asian swing to strengthen economic cooperation with “key allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region,” the US State Department said.

“Excited to travel to Vietnam, the Philippines, and the Republic of Korea to strengthen economic cooperation in the #IndoPacific region and to discuss global challenges, from fighting climate change to strengthening our supply chains. Stay tuned!” Fernandez said in his X post.

Fernandez’s visit to the Philippines will focus on helping the Philippines diversify its supply chain as well as look for investment opportunities in the critical minerals sector.

The Philippines is one of the world’s most mineralized countries—with untapped amounts of metallic and non-metallic mineral deposits that are “critical” to green energy transition.

“In the Philippines, Undersecretary Fernandez will discuss enhancing the Philippines’ economic resilience through supply chain diversification, while emphasizing our commitment to deepening the strong US-Philippines economic partnership and highlighting US investment opportunities in the critical minerals sector,” the US State Department said in a statement.

In May 2023, US President Joseph Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the US investment worth US$5 million (P280 million) to support the Philippines in increasing production of processed minerals and expanding downstream mineral industries such as production of electric vehicle components and information and communications technologies equipment.

The US is also keen on “improving governance standards in the mining industry” in the Philippines.

In November, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) partnered with the University of the Philippines Public Administration Foundation (UPPAF), the US and the US Commercial Service, and four other Philippine government agencies to provide technical assistance programs to develop the Philippines’ critical minerals sector.

The four Philippine agencies involved are Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), Department of Finance, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Trade and Industry,

The P280-million ($5 million) project supports the Philippine government’s goal to become a major global value chain player in the clean energy sector by maximizing the country’s mineral potential and increasing value addition through minerals processing. It includes technical support for streamlining permitting processes, advancing policy reforms, improving minimum governance standards, and helping facilitate investments in minerals processing and other downstream industries.

In Vietnam, the US diplomat will focus on increasing trade opportunities, clean energy promotion, semiconductor and supply chain cooperation and advancing economic cooperation. Vietnam and the US are upgrading their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In his last leg in South Korea, Fernandez will co-chair the 8th US-ROK Senior Economic Dialogue. The US is also interested in investing in Korea in areas of crucial minerals, semiconductors and energy security.

“During his meetings with government, business, and civil society leaders in all three countries, Under Secretary Fernandez will promote public-private partnerships, advance investment opportunities, and emphasize the importance of close cooperation in areas common concern, including strengthening economic, energy, health, climate, and food security,” the US State said in a statement.