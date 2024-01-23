Go Negosyo plans to hold 50 mentorship events to double trained MSMEs on putting up business  

GO Negosyo bared its plan to conduct at least 50 of its free entrepreneurship mentoring event called 3M on Wheels in 2024 on the back of bullish prospects ahead of the country.

During their opening salvo of such activity this year last January 20 at TriNoma Mall in Quezon City, Go Negosyo Founder Joey Concepcion said that experts and economists expect the Philippine economy’s continued progress in the next 12 months amid global economic challenges.

He also mentioned the affirmation of the country’s delegation to the 2024 World Economic Forum that the Philippines is the best place in the region for foreign investments.

“I am glad that Speaker [Martin] Romualdez reiterated the President’s message, that the Philippines is ready, and that we are a bright spot amid the global recession,” noted the entrepreneurial czar.

Concepcion believes that 2024 will be a good year for the country’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which comprise 99.5 percent of all the registered business establishments nationwide, as 63 percent contributed significantly to the country’s workforce.

With its 3M on Wheels coaching program, he disclosed without citing the exact figures that Go Negosyo seeks to double the number of MSMEs they can help start and grow their businesses this year.

“For the Philippines to rise above poverty, we really have to scale up our MSMEs,” the founder said.

For their first event over the weekend, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte welcomed MSMEs from her locality and nearby cities who flocked to the TriNoma Mall’s Activity Center to receive free entrepreneurship coaching from veteran mentors and top business executives, as well as explore available marketing options and financing services from the different participating companies.

Entrepreneur and content creator Isabel Magalona Go, who founded her business But First Coffee during the pandemic, talked about how small entrepreneurs can use readily available social media tools to promote and market their products and services.

“The free entrepreneurship mentoring event this Saturday demonstrates how our efforts for MSMEs will intensify this year, especially considering the bright prospects for our country’s economy,” Concepcion stressed.

3M On Wheels promotes the three M’s for successful entrepreneurship, namely Mentorship, Money, and Market—all form the foundation of Go Negosyo’s mission to push entrepreneurship among Filipinos.

This initiative is held in cooperation with local government units, state agencies including the Department of Trade and Industry, business organizations, and private sector sponsors who support the program’s advocacy.