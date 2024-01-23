Dubai-bound policemen told to perform well in SWAT tilt

Perform to the best of your abilities. This was stressed by Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos to the 84th Special Action Company-Rapid Deployment Battalion who will be representing the country in the 2024 UAE SWAT Dubai Police Challenge.

He also reminded the contingent to “always reach for the pinnacle of excellence” and learn from the best in the world.

“This team will symbolize our country. You are the best of the best,” Abalos said during his visit at the Special Action Force (SAF) headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan last Friday, January 19.

The UAE SWAT Challenge, hosted by the Dubai Police, is an annual competition organized to foster an exchange of tactical techniques and skills among international SWAT teams.

The event highlights mental sharpness and physical endurance of participants.

The 13-man delegation will participate in the said competition from February 3 to 7, where they will also test their mettle against 81 other SWAT teams representing 70 countries through a gauntlet of tactical and operational challenges.

As a token of support, Abalos pledged P50,000 for each member of the SAF delegation.

This, as Abalos hopes that the competition will not only be centered on winning but also for the improvement of the local police officers’ prowess in ensuring peace and order in our communities.

“Life is a continuous learning process. A good way of learning is being exposed to international competitions,” he said.

“In this competition, take note of the advancements made by other countries. This will not only help bolster ours, but will also be instrumental in saving lives in the future,” Abalos added.