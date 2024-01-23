DILG, water concessionaires meet to tackle possible El Niño water supply interruptions

As part of its ongoing efforts to mitigate the possible effects of the El Niño phenomenon, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) over the weekend convened water concessionaires, and representatives from Liga ng mga Barangay (LNB) in Metro Manila, to discuss strategies on how to prevent possible water shortage and supply interruptions.

“Water is vital to everyone so we must ensure its continuous supply during the El Niño. We at the DILG are exerting all efforts to ensure that all sectors are on board and are cooperating,” DILG Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. said.

He added continued coordination with everyone involved on the issue of water supply during the onslaught of El Niño is one their priorities this year.

Representing the DILG in the meeting were Undersecretaries Odilon L. Pasaraba and Felicito A. Valmocina together with DILG-National Capital Region Assistant Regional Director Ana Lyn R. Baltazar-Cortez.

They were joined by LNB presidents in the National Capital Region; and punong barangays from Makati, Pasay, Parañaque, Manila, and Caloocan.

Also in attendance were representatives from Maynilad, Manila Water, Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, and the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services.

On the issue of prevention of system and commercial losses among water concessionaires, Pasaraba said that a unified ordinance related to barangay clearances to water concessionaires must be implemented following alleged delays in approval of clearances.

Maynilad representative Jonna Reyes said that in the previous year, one of their challenges was the delay on the issuance of barangay clearances to implement pipe replacement and active leakage program.

Meanwhile, Valmocina underscored the critical importance of addressing the concerns of the water concessionaires.

He noted that communication, coordination, cooperation, and commitment must be exercised for them to implement all programs and projects designed to stave off the effects of El Niño.

According to the state weather bureau, a strong El Niño is expected to continue this January while the majority of global climate models suggest that the weather event will likely persist until March to May this year.