Davao landslide death toll climbs to 16 – OCD 

At least 16 people were confirmed to have died from the heavy rains and severe flooding in the Davao Region and its surrounding regions last week, according to the Office of Civil Defense-National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (OCD-NDRRMC).

In a television interview Monday, OCD-NDRRMC spokesperson Edgar L. Posadas disclosed most or 12 of the fatalities were from the landslides in Mount Diwata last Thursday.

Two of the recorded deaths were in Davao City, while Davao Oriental and Davao Occidental also each one recorded fatality.

Posadas said they would be deploying more personnel to assist in rescue operations in the affected areas.

“We elevated the status for our emergency operation centers in OCD-Caraga and OCD Region XI to Blue alert, meaning there will be additional personnel, who augmented [the rescue operations],” he said.

With the mounting number of affected people and amount of damages from the incident, the seven areas from the Davao region and four from Caraga have been declared a state of calamity.

Citing initial data, Posadas said the recent disaster affected over 670,00 individuals in 388 barangays. Of which, 32,116 individuals are staying in evacuation centers.

In its January 22 disaster bulletin, the OCD said the estimated damage caused by severe flooding and landslides in Mindanao reached P26.87 million for infrastructures and P14 million for agriculture.

It also reported P54.25 million worth of aid was released to the affected communities.

OCD noted the information is still subject to validation and verification. -30-