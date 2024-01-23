DAR exec vows to boost DAR’s support service component

Stressing that support service is the “heart and soul” of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), a senior official of the agency tasked to implement agrarian reform vowed to make a unified Support Services Office more visible under her leadership.

This was assured by DAR Undersecretary for Support Services Rowena Niña O. Taduran during a recent forum with officials and employees of DAR in Camarines Sur.

She said she prefers to stick to her way of doing things and shared the relevance of cooperation, communication, and coordination.

Taduran added a leader should be willing to listen without biases, and accomplishing goals is a collaborative effort.

The DAR official also said she values promptness to ensure the timely implementation of programs, while staying true to the agency’s vision of improving the beneficiaries’ quality of life.

During her talk, Taduran also committed to the 9 Primary Goals of DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III, which include intervention in land tenure issues, agrarian justice delivery, support services, medical assistance, educational assistance, farm-to-market roads, diversified income sources, and irrigation, once again reiterating that collaboration is essential.

She also urged DAR officials and employees to support the soon-to-be launched “Bagong Pilipinas” brand of governance of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on January 28, 2024. Taduran also encouraged everyone to show patriotism and help in the extensive campaign of this initiative to build a better future.