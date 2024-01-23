City council resolution nixes mining operation in Negros Occidental

Members of the Sagay Young Tourism Volunteers (SYTV) based in Sagay City lauded the Sangguniang Panlungsod for passing a resolution denying the entry of Tambuli Mining Company Inc. (TMCI) in the city.

The Sangguniang Panlungsod resolution, via unanimous vote, rejected the request of TMCI to endorse its copper-mining project in Barangay Lopez Jaena where it intends to do surface mining in approximately 60 hectares of agricultural land.

In denying the request of TMCI, the Sangguniang Panlunsod cited in its resolution passed on January 10, 2024, the adverse environmental impact of mining to the environment, particularly the process of surface mining that involves shaving of forest and digging soil, and producing wastes in the form of tailings.

It said mining could also result in biodiversity loss, as it destroys habitat, and causes air pollution that would endanger the lives of the communities.

“Whereas, copper mining not only pollutes the land, marine, and water ecosystems, but it also releases toxic chemicals that pollute the air, which in turn could be a cause of respiratory disease among the constituents of Sagay City,” the resolution said in part.

The resolution added that should surface or open pit mining be allowed to proceed in Sagay City, its harmful effects will undo decades of sustainable practices that the city has been practicing and is known for.

Because of this, the Sangguniang Panglungsod said the assumed potential project benefits cannot outweigh the devastating and harmful effects that surface or open pit mining will cause to the environment and the people.