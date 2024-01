The Standard Insurance Centennial 5 team skippered by veteran sailor Ernesto “Judes” Echauz will receive a Citation during the San Miguel Corp.-Philippine Sportswriters Association Awards Night at the Diamond Hotel on Monday.

Echauz steered Centennial 5 with an all Filipino crew to Line Honors in the Rolex China Sea Race that started from Victoria Harbour April last year.

It marked the first time in the race’s 61-year history that a Philippine sailing team won the event in dominant fashion.