Charter change may unlock investments for ‘capital thirsty’ agriculture sector–Salceda

An economist-lawmaker on Monday asserted that Charter change might hold the key to addressing some of the most urgent national issues, as it will open the tap for the “capital-thirsty” agriculture sector.

House Committee on Ways and Means chairman Joey Sarte Salceda issued the statement after a recent OCTA survey revealed that food-related issues dominate the minds of Filipinos now, and not Cha-cha.

In the OCTA survey, it was revealed that an overwhelming 56 percent of Filipinos consider food-related issues as their top priority, emphasizing the significance of kitchen table concerns in the daily lives of citizens. Jobs, wages, and poverty collectively account for 23 percent, while changing the Constitution at 1 percent.

He emphasized that the administration’s primary focus should be on providing support for the financial stability and dining tables of Filipino families.

“That said, Charter change is naturally not an everyday household concern; apart from signing onto the People’s Initiative, households have very little direct involvement in that process. But Charter change—especially the House’s preferred amendments—is key to addressing the most urgent national concerns,” he explained.

“In 1987, we had only 57.4 million mouths to feed. With a population of 117.4 million now, we have to feed 60 million more people. It’s time to open the pipes of foreign investment to our capital-dry agriculture sector,” he added.

Salceda said the stranglehold on the flow of capital to the agriculture sector is due to existing restrictions in the Constitution and related laws.

The proposed House provision seeks to allow legislation to govern constitutional restrictions on foreign land ownership or use, he added.

Salceda believed that this change could contribute significantly to the growth of the agriculture sector, potentially doubling its contribution to the economy by unlocking up to 7.11 percent in nominal GDP growth.

According to the lawmaker, the Philippines currently face challenges in agricultural mechanization, with a low rate of 1.23 horsepower per hectare for all crops.

In comparison, he said countries like Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia has higher mechanization rates.

Salceda pointed out that the lack of foreign investment in Philippine agriculture is due to the absence of legal alternatives that guarantee tenurial rights and security for investors.

“For example, our mechanization rate is about 1.23 horsepower per hectare for all crops, versus 1.6 horsepower in Vietnam [already easier to cultivate manually because of topography], Thailand, and Indonesia.

“In Vietnam, while land ownership is not allowed, there has been no hard foreign equity restriction on the ownership of corporations leasing farmland since at least 2013. Certain states in Malaysia allow foreign ownership of agricultural land specifically for export or agro-industry. In Indonesia, it is also relatively easy to undertake agriculture as a foreigner through a foreign-owned limited liability company,” he said.

“In Thailand, their Board of Investments can make exceptions to the general restriction against direct foreign land ownership. In the Philippines, no such legal alternatives that give the guarantee of tenurial rights exist,” he added.

The lawmaker said the House’s stance is to govern land restrictions through legislation that can adapt to changing times rather than relying on rigid constitutional prohibitions.

Salceda emphasized the need to open the doors to foreign investment, especially considering the country’s growing population, which requires sustained food production.