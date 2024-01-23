BingoPlus swing to bring fun and entertainment in DVA Golf Tournament For A Cause

CAVITE, PHILIPPINES – BingoPlus, your comprehensive entertainment and amusement platform, serving as the first online Bingo app in the country, swung clubs to bring fun and entertainment in the recent “Dasmarinas Village Association (DVA) Golf Tournament For A Cause”, happened last January 17 at the Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club.

“DVA Golf Tournament For A Cause” aims to make charitable efforts towards positive differences in the communities. Hundreds of players and enthusiasts gathered in the said tournament for its sole purpose of generating proceeds for the chosen charities, Daughters of St. Anne and The Soldiers of the West Philippine Sea.

BingoPlus ensured that this charitable event was enjoyed and celebrated. The brand installed booths with premium merchandise distributed to all golf enthusiasts in the event for free to add fun and entertainment. As the leading entertainment provider, the brand is fully dedicated to providing support in all initiatives that would create a pivotal impact in the communities, bringing fun and entertainment anytime and anywhere.

BingoPlus and ArenaPlus proudly stand as flagship brands under Digiplus Interactive Corp, solidifying its position as a leading gaming and leisure provider in the country. For more updates, visit www.bingoplus.com and www.arenaplus.net or download the apps now via the App Store and Google Play.