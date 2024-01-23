BAI confirms swine flu outbreak in 3 Occidental Mindoro towns

The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) on Monday announced that Occidental Mindoro is no longer free from African swine fever (ASF) after confirming outbreaks of the transboundary animal disease in three towns in the province.

In a statement, the Department of Agriculture (DA) disclosed that the BAI confirmed the new ASF cases in Occidental Mindoro, the first in the province.

With this development, both Oriental Mindoro and Occidental Mindoro have confirmed ASF outbreaks already.

The DA said the local government units concerned are now conducting necessary protocols to address the ASF outbreaks including “thorough” surveillance, depopulation and culling of affected pigs.

“BAI also detected Monday recurrence of a positive case in Naujan, keeping the Oriental Mindoro town under tight monitoring and movement of hogs within town limits,” the DA said on Monday.

“BAI confirmed the ASF cases in Occidental Mindoro on January 12, a few days after a couple of barangays in Sta. Cruz and San Jose reported an unusual number of pig deaths,” the DA added.

The DA explained that the blood samples from Occidental Mindoro were sent to BAI this month, which yielded positive results: seven cases in San Jose, five cases in Sta. Cruz and two cases in Rizal.

“ASF cases in the island were first detected in Oriental Mindoro late last year. Pig production in the Oriental Mindoro towns of Naujan and Calapan are now being strictly monitored due to previous ASF cases while the town of Baco is being monitored for the virus,” the DA said.

The areas with confirmed ASF outbreaks are now placed under red zone in compliance with the DA’s prevailing rules and regulations in addressing the disease. Areas placed under red zones have restricted hog movement.

“The DA is now awaiting requests from LGUs [local government units] to activate additional surveillance groups and from affected farmers for the indemnification of slaughtered hogs. The DA pays P5,000 for each slaughtered swine due to ASF, with the limit at 20 heads of pigs,” it said.

The DA noted that Mindoro province supplies hogs to Metro Manila and to some parts of Region VI.

In 2022, Occidental and Oriental Mindoro combined for a hog production of 34,933.33 metric tons (MT), about 2 percent of the country’s total output of 1.737 million MT during the period, based on Philippine Statistics Authority data.