‘Average yields remain favorable to Treasury’

DESPITE another yield correction, the national government made a full award of its P15-billion auction of short-term securities as it remained “cheaper” for the state to borrow from the domestic market.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) successfully raised its full programmed amount for the Treasury bills (T-bills) auction on Monday as investors’ asking yields remained below secondary market benchmark levels despite an uptick.

The yields during Monday’s auction were higher by 0.038 to as much as 0.081 percentage points compared to their previous tender’s averages. Despite the week-on-week increase, the average yields remained favorable for the Treasury as they were lower or well within the secondary market benchmark levels, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said.

“Treasury bill yields have normalized recently and are now mostly slightly lower versus the comparable short-term PHP BVAL yields, so still cheaper to borrow from the auction and justifying full awards,” Ricafort said.

The Treasury is also perhaps hedging that domestic investors’ asking yields for government securities would continue to increase in the upcoming auctions. With this, the Treasury is in the position to make a full award at the present average rates.

“Also part of hedging borrowing requirements amid geopolitical uncertainties related to the two wars (Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars). There is also a continuous need to finance the government’s budget deficit,” Ricafort said.

“Possible [Federal Reserve] rate cuts later in 2024 that could be matched locally would also make more short-term borrowings more prudent in being able to not lock in still relatively higher interest rates for longer term tenors, so they can refinance at lower interest rates eventually after a few months,” the RCBC executive added.

Monday’s tender was oversubscribed with total tender reaching P35 billion, more than double than what the Treasury programmed for the auction.

The 364-day T-bills was the most oversubscribed during the auction with total bids of P12.1 billion followed by the 91-day debt paper at P11.9 billion. The 182-day government security fetched P11 billion in bids. The average yield for the 91-day T-bills settled at 5.306 percent with a range of 5.275 percent to 5.35 percent.

Meanwhile, investors’ average rate for the 182-day T-bills reached 5.766 percent. Investors bid rates for the 182-day T-bills were between 5.743 percent and 5.795 percent.

The yield for the 364-day T-bills averaged at 6.037 percent with a rate range of 6 percent to 6.075 percent.

Ricafort noted that T-bills average yields “corrected higher for the fifth straight auction” reflecting the similar movements in the secondary market.

The reasons behind the correction could be attributed to the hawkish signals by local monetary authorities and “more cautious” or “less dovish” statements from the Federal Reserve, Ricafort explained. He also noted that volatility in the Philippine Peso-US dollar exchange rate contributed to the yield correction.

“T-bill average auction yields also corrected higher again after lower total bids/demand at P34.99 billion compared to the previous week’s P43.188 billion,” he said.

“The recent upward correction in Treasury bill auction yields also came after the relatively sharp decline during the November 28, 2023 auction,” he added.

Image credits: Tupungato | Dreamstime.com





