Agencies told to speed up enercon measures rollout

AMID the looming additional burden of the El Niño to the country’s power supply, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered national government agencies (NGA) to accelerate the rollout of their power-saving measures.

In his Administrative Order (AO) No. 15, the chief executive directed the NGAs including government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCC), “to ensure efficient and judicious use of energy” through their respective Government Energy Management Program (GEMP) to reduce their power demands.

“There is a need to intensify efficient utilization and conservation efforts of electricity and fuel to mitigate power demand amidst El Niño phenomenon,” Marcos said in the three-page AO, issued through Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin on January 16, 2024.

Under the new issuance, NGAs must conduct energy spot checks with a certified energy auditor, as well as submit an inventory of existing energy-consuming equipment and the timelines to upgrade them to energy efficient equivalents.

They must also show compliance with the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Energy Conserving Design of Buildings as well as the Philippine Green Building Code.

Government offices must also implement energy efficiency conservation (EEC) measures such as maintaining the ambient temperature of 24 Celsius in air conditioned spaces; turning off unused lights and air-conditioning units; and activating sleep settings on office equipment.

The EEC should also contain target savings and motor vehicles inventory.

To institutionalize the EEC initiatives, each NGA will designate an EEC officer and focal person and adopt the DOE-GEMP Online System for monitoring and reporting of energy

consumption.

The President encouraged local government units (LGU) to implement similar measures.

He tasked DOE to coordinate with the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) in promoting EEC measures to all government offices and the public.

Last month, some lawmakers expressed concern over the impact of the droughts caused by El Niño on the water levels in power-generating dams, which can lead to disruptions in electricity supplies in Luzon.