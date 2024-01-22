Use import fees to improve coffee industry, govt told

The Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. (PCAFI) urged the Department of Agriculture (DA) to improve the competitiveness of the local coffee industry by bankrolling programs for the sector using the fees and charges slapped on imports.

PCAFI recommended to Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. the use of the fund created under Republic Act (RA) 8800 or Safeguards Measures Act aimed at improving the competitiveness of various agricultural commodities.

Under the law, the national government must earmark all collected fees, charges and safeguard duties from concerned agricultural imports to two funds: the remedies fund and the competitiveness enhancement fund.

The two funds will have an equal share of 50 percent from all the fees, charges and safeguard duties collected by the national government.

The competitiveness enhancement fund must be used to improve local agricultural industries that are “affected by increased imports” following the liberalization of nearly all local commodities after the Philippines joined the World Trade Organization (WTO).

PCAFI proposed to Laurel to include in the DA’s 2025 proposed budget the prudent use of the fund created by RA 8800.

“RA 8800 was approved last July 19, 2000. Two decades have passed and we have yet to see where the money collected under the law was allocated,” the group said.

“We understand that there is already a notice or a budget call for all government departments to submit their budget to the DBM [Department of Budget and Management]. We would like to request the Honorable Secretary to ensure that the funds collected under RA 8800 be used for the agriculture sector.”

PCAFI said the coffee industry must benefit the most from the competitiveness fund, saying the bulk of the earmarked budget came from the commodity.

“We are convinced that most of these duties and taxes were generated out of Philippine imports of coffee products. We would like therefore to request that the future DA budget proposal should utilize these revenues to develop our coffee industry.”

PCAFI also asked the DA to distribute planting materials either through cuttings or tissue culture to expand the number of coffee plants nationwide. The group said the industry must generate at least 5 million coffee plants with a yield of at least 700 kilograms per hectare to compete with its neighbors in Southeast Asia.

“While specialized varieties like arabica and liberica are encouraged due to its better price in the market, the robusta variety represents 90 percent of our coffee production because of its easy cultivation and management.”

The DA must also provide training and better technology to coffee farmers as well as encourage the increase in the grant of National Seed Certification from the Bureau of Plant Industry, according to PCAFI.

Lastly, PCAFI said coffee production must be expanded by intercropping it with coconut trees.

State budget documents for 2024 showed that the DA receives a competitiveness enhancement measures fund by virtue of RA 8800. For this year, the DA has a P250-million budget, which the documents stipulated, must be used by the department in implementing programs that would “promote the competitiveness of agri-fishery industries affected by increased imports.”

Image credits: Bloomberg





