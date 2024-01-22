Transform faith into action, Marcos tells Sto. Niño devotees

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. called on devotees of the Sto. Niño in Cebu to turn their faith into action and help his administration’s nation building efforts.

“I ask all of you to work hand in hand with this administration in maximizing all of the opportunities that will come before us in this New Year,” the chief executive said in his message for the Sinulog Festival.

Sinulog Festival, which draws thousands of visitors, is held every third Sunday of January in Cebu City to celebrate the Sto. Niño or the Child Jesus. Its celebration is marked by a mass and a grand parade.

Marcos said he is hopeful such an event, which generates solidarity and hope, will encourage Filipinos to help in the government initiatives to achieve its goal of Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines).

Launched last year, the campaign aims to unify institutions and create a “principled, accountable and dependable government.”

The President said Sinulog will also help prepare Filipinos for the “challenges” this year, which includes the El Niño among others.

“To the millions of devotees, I urge you to translate your faith into action so that you may spread the message of hope, love and joy to others. Most importantly, always pray for spiritual strength and fortitude to overcome whatever challenges and difficulties that may lie ahead,” Marcos said.

Image credits: PNA/John Rey Saavedra





