TCC Invitational tees off Tuesday with tough cast

THE stage is set for a compelling clash of will and character as The Country Club (TCC) Invitational reels off Tuesday where former champions, emerging stars and the top 30 players from last year’s Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit battle in a survival of the fittest at the TCC course in Santa Rosa City.

The P6-million event marks the kickoff of the premier circuit, promising four days of intense competition and a customary wild finish that has elevated this tournament to the status of a golfing major, renowned for its prize fund, top-tier participants and prestige.

But the elite field faces a daunting week at TCC, characterized by soft bunkers, sleek surface and relentless winds that are expected to test the golfers on every hole throughout the tournament.

The wind factor was palpable during Monday’s traditional pro-am tournament with 2004 titlist Tony Lascuña also highlighting the difficulty posed by the course’s length.

The challenges extend to reaching par-4s even with a rescue club, emphasizing the necessity for a solid short game to contend in these demanding conditions.

“It will take a lot of effort [to win again]. While I may be giving away some yards off the mound, I expect to compensate for this with my 3-wood or rescue,” said Lascuña, who tied for third with Korean-American Micah Shin last year.

Guido van der Valk romped away with a five-stroke victory over Lloyd Go, achieving a rare back-to-back feat in the blue-ribbon event offering P2 million to the winner. Mulling over the upcoming challenge, van der Valk said: “I will need to play great golf. As it is a tough course, it will take every skill as a golfer to get it around, technical and mental.”

Like Lascuña, the Dutchman said that being “super long” isn’t that necessary but stressed the importance of hitting it well and being sharp in every aspect of the game.

“As long as I hit it good, I’m long enough to play the course. Also, all of your game needs to be sharp to play the course,” said van der Valk, who nipped Clyde Mondilla by one in 2020 before the event was put on hold due to pandemic.

The multi-titled Mondilla and reigning OOM winner Jhonnel Ababa emphasized the importance of a strong short game to navigate through hazards, while three-time champion Angelo Que has prepared for a mental test in pursuit of a record fourth championship in the event put up by International Container Terminal Services Inc. chairman and CEO Ricky Razon in 2003.

“I worked on mental preparation and it’s a big motivation to try and achieve a fourth championship,” said Que, who won in 2007, 2010 and 2011.

Organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and supported by official apparel Kampfortis Golf, the championship boasts of a mix of experienced players and rising talents.

Other past winners such as Miguel Tabuena (2017) and Shin (2018) are joined by young guns like Go, Ira Alido, Keanu Jahns, Rupert Zaragosa, Sean Ramos, Korean Hyun Ho Sho, Elee Bisera and Gabriel Manotoc, adding excitement to the event.

The TCC layout, measuring an impressive 7,735 yards from the back tees, not only tests the elite field’s length. It also puts premium on strategic play, course management and sound decision-making since a slight miscue could result in a significant score, adding an extra layer of precision to the challenge.