Stock-Market Outlook

Last week

Share prices plunged last week as investors cashed in on their gains amid increasing concerns over escalating geopolitical tensions.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index fell 139.64 points, or 2 percent, to close at 6,503.54 points.

The main index was down almost all-week long, except on Monday, when it gained 37.27 points.

Average daily trading for the week was higher, valued at P5.01 billion. Foreign investors, who cornered half of the trades, were net sellers at P496.94 million.

All other sub-indices ended in the red. The broader All Shares index shed 54.83 to 3,451.78, the Financials index lost 23.34 to 1,812.68, the Industrial index dropped 125.64 to 9,077.94, the Holding Firms index decreased 138.30 to 6,222.45, the Property index fell 75.11 to 2,816.68, the Services index was down 33.19 to 1,595.09 and the Mining and Oil index plunged 298.69 to 9,210.20.

For the week, losers outnumbered gainers 137 to 76 and 31 shares were unchanged.

Top gainers were GEOGRACE Resources Philippines Inc., Xurpas Inc., Seafront Resources Corp., Araneta Properties Inc., STI Education Systems Holdings Inc., Coal Asia Holdings Inc. and Harbor Star Shipping Services Inc.

Top losers, meanwhile, were Paxys Inc., LMG Corp., Concrete Aggregates Corp. A shares, Metro Alliance Holdings and Equities Corp. A, Roxas Holdings Inc., Manila Bulletin Publishing Corp. and Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc.

This week

Share prices may rise this week, mainly on bargain hunting as investors are still looking for signs to trade.

Broker 2TradeAsia said last week, the market failed to revisit the 6,700-point level, and is currently retesting 6,500.

“Nothing short of expected as the three-month long rally has to pull back and take pauses to reaffirm its legs. The goal is to stay in the marathon for more exciting impetus expected in the second half of the year.”

The first meeting of the United States Federal Reserve is scheduled for January 30 to 31.

The broker said price movements leading into this in the first quarter of the year imply that markets have not given up hope yet for the Fed to telegraph earlier-than-expected easing, such as before midyear 2024.

“We remain skeptical, albeit welcoming, of any surprise easing prior to the third quarter. A gradual ramp up in expectations is more desirable at the moment, in the face of medium term volatility in energy prices, and geopolitical tensions flaring up in the Middle East and China,” it said.

“Note that after the Fed’s first meeting, the BSP [Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas] will not make a scheduled policy move until its first MB meeting on February 15. Expect for elevated volatility in between, especially as Philippine inflation for January, which is more sensitive to energy and forex variability relative to regional peers, will be released in the interim.”

Support for the main index is at 6,400, and resistance is at 6,700.

Stock picks

Maybank Securities gave a hold recommendation on the stock of port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), despite expectations that its business will continue to grow this year at single-digit rates.

“We expect ICTSI’s volume to grow 3.2 percent year-on-year in 2024, which, together with higher yields, should raise revenues by 4.1 percent year-on-year and net income by 12.2 percent year-on-year as we account for lower costs and incremental equity impact from DCT [Durban Container Terminal],” it said.

Since October 2023, ICTSI’s stock price has risen by 20 percent as investors responded favorably to the acquisition of DCT and the expectation of a tariff hike at ICTSI’s largest port in Manila, the broker said.

It gave a target price on the stock at P245.

ICTSI’s shares closed Friday at P239.20 apiece.

Meanwhile, it gave a buy rating on the stock of Areit Inc., the real estate investment trust of Ayala Land Inc. (ALI).

The broker said the company’s scheduled infusions this year will exceed its target by 30 times. “We expect its sponsor ALI to infuse at least 100,000 square meters of gross leasable area by 2025,” it said.

“We forecast 2023 to 2025 earnings CAGR [compounded annual growth rate] of 41 percent, which will be supported by high occupancy rates, annual rental escalation and additional asset infusions from its sponsor.”

Areit shares closed last week at P34.10 apiece.