‘So much more’ govt can do to lure investments–Risa

THERE are so many measures that Congress and the Executive can do to encourage the inflow of more foreign investments in the country without tinkering with the Constitution, according to a Senate leader, who expressed hope that amendments made by the 18th Congress to three key but outdated economic laws will be upheld by the Supreme Court, where they have been questioned.”

“With all due respect even now, in the Resolution of Both Houses filed in the Senate, with all due respect to my colleagues, in the first place [there is no need to] liberalize the economic provisions of the Constitution; we have in fact, Congress has in fact, been doing that already through legislation,” said Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros in a recent TV interview.

She cited amendments to the Retail Trade Liberalization Act, the 80-year-old Public Service Act, and the Foreign Investments Act that were already amended in the previous Congress in a bid to encourage more investors.

“And to try to do that now through the basic law of the land, the Constitution . . . that’s not what the country needs now, and opening the floodgates to further amendments to the basic law, and…to the laws in those specific industries—advertising, education, public utilities—that’s really a slippery slope,” Hontiverso said, partly in Filipino.

While acknowledging studies that described the Philippine Constitution as among the most restrictive in Asia, the senator said she is convinced that the amendments to the Public Service Act, which is now being questioned in the SC, would suffice to pave the way for more investments in railway, telecommunications and utilities, which Congress redefined as services to make it legal for these to be 100-percent owned.

Last week, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri conceded, while briefing reporters on his joint resolution for Charter-change review, that the pending petitions in the SC have apparently made foreign investors wary of coming in for the meantime.

“Well,” Hontiveros said, “we’re waiting to hear the Supreme Court’s opinion on that since the [amendatory laws] were raised to them. But as for what is needed, actually, to bring in more foreign direct investments, the Foreign Chambers of Commerce in the Philippines have spoken to that question already repeatedly, [and] their own surveys and studies as well.” And their findings indicate that restrictions on 100-percent foreign ownership represent a “major problem,” added Hontiveros.

What’s “top of mind [in their] studies and surveys is that . . the policies, the predictability of policies in the Philippines, equal application of the law, elimination of graft and corruption, and of red tape” are the major considerations. “The price of doing business here and ease of doing business, the price of energy, etc.” also pose key concerns, the senator stressed.

“So, there’s so much more that not just the legislature, but the executive can also do to make our business and economic environment more conducive,” for domestic investors as well, “to whom in my view, as Filipinos should get a premium, but also to foreign direct investors.” She advocated support for the foreign investors’ campaign to improve the local business environment. “And one of them is to reduce the instability, which, ironically, for the Cha-Cha advocates, Cha-Cha itself instigates.”