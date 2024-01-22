JOSEPH Sedurifa was in beast mode for Meralco, which swept its way to the Leg 4 quarterfinals of the PBA 3×3 Third Conference on Monday.

The 6-foot-1 shooting guard fired 10 points as the Bolts took care of business against Terrafirma, 21-10, to set off their bid for a back-to-back title on a rousing note at the Ayala Malls Circuit Makati.

Sedurifa followed it up by accounting half of the team’s output in a 22-13 victory over Cavitex for a perfect 2-0 record in Pool A.

The Bolts will head as the top seeded team going to Tuesday’s knockout stage.

Cavitex ended its group stage campaign with an even 1-1 card and beat out Terrafirma for the other quarterfinals berth in Pool A following its close 20-19 decision over the Dyip (0-2).

Also advancing to the next stage with an unbeaten record was TNT Triple Giga, which topped Pool B with a 3-0 mark.

Top gun Almond Vosotros was back in harness for the telecommunication franchise and spearheaded the Triple Giga’s three straight wins over Pioneer Elastoseal (15-14), Blackwater (21-15), and Northport (21-15).

Meralco and TNT battled for the Leg 3 title last week, with the Bolts prevailing by the skin of their teeth.

The remaining five quarterfinal berths are still being disputed as of press time.

Eight teams will duke it out in the knockout stage where the last ballclub standing will receive the top purse of P100,000.

Runner up gets P50,000, while third placer P30,000.