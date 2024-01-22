Rep. Villafuerte appeals to senators: ‘Enact bills benefiting various sectors’

A SENIOR lawmaker urged senators to consider several House-passed bills aimed at supporting health workers, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and other sectoral groups.

On Sunday, Rep. LRay Villafuerte of Camarines Sur emphasized the importance of these measures to achieve inclusive growth and improve the lives of Filipinos.

The bills, he said, cover job security for barangay health workers (BHWs), specialized medical care for OFWs, training programs for out-of-school youths (OSYs), as well as increased professionalization and pay for Bureau of Immigration (BI) workers.

The House-approved measures that Villafuerte hopes the Senate would act on this year include bills that aim to provide job security to BHWs (House Bill or HB 6557); provide local and foreign specialist-doctors to migrant workers and their families at the OFW Hospital or OFWH (HB 8325); and furnish OSYs with training and other social protection programs (HB 9347).

The solon highlighted these bills’ significance in benefiting millions of Filipinos and their families. He pointed out that the House, under Speaker Martin Romualdez’s leadership, swiftly approved such during the 19th Congress’ Second Regular Session.

Among them is HB 6557, which aims to provide economic incentives and benefits to BHWs, ensuring job security and improving their current precarious employment state.

Additionally, HB 8325 focuses on establishing the OFWH in Pampanga, which will provide specialized medical services to migrant workers and their families.

Villafuerte underscored the importance of the bills for OSYs (HB 9347), exempting teachers, soldiers, and uniformed personnel from government rightsizing plans (HB 7240), and empowering the BI (HB 8203).

“Speaker Martin traced the superb performance of the House of Representatives last year to the continued unity and cooperation of all of us in the chamber in serving the highest interest of the Filipino people,” Villafuerte, who is the National Unity Party (NUP) president, commented. “But [he has looked past something in his recap, and this has to do with his remarkable role] in shepherding the passage of a fairly large number of priority bills identified by the President and the LEDAC [Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council] for urgent action.”

Villafuerte said that the NUP—with its 45 members and is the biggest power bloc in the House next to the Romualdez-led ruling Lakas-CMD—remains fully supportive of the Speaker and of the legislative agenda of President Marcos, “in line with the Chief Executive’s commitment to not leave anyone behind in our country’s quest for high and inclusive growth.”

Last year, the NUP formally declared its continued support for Romualdez until the end of the 19th Congress in 2025, and for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s legislative agenda when the latter’s term ends in 2028.