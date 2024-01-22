Rep. Rodriguez to Canada: Recall adverse travel notice on Mindanao

A SEASONED solon has called on Canada to reconsider a recent advisory cautioning its nationals against “all travel” in four regions of the Philippines, and discouraging “non-essential travel” in two other areas across Mindanao.

In a statement, Rep. Rufus Rodriguez of Cagayan de Oro City pointed out the detrimental impact of travel advisories on foreign nationals, tourists, and investors, as he asserted that such statements hinder economic growth in the affected areas.

“We are appealing to the Canadian government, especially my good friend Amb. David Hartman, to reassess the peace and order and security situation in Mindanao, and to rethink its travel advisory that affects the entire island,” the lawmaker said.

He emphasized that Mindanao, as a whole, maintains a generally peaceful atmosphere, with many regions experiencing notable economic progress.

The Embassy of Canada recently came out with the said travel advisory because of the Mindanao State University (MSU) bombing incident last December 3. The blast claimed the lives of four individuals.

The North American country advised its citizens to shun all travel in Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen Region, and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, as well as non-essential visits to Caraga and Davao Regions.

Rodriguez explained that the MSU bombing is an isolated event, and that authorities have already apprehended the suspects.

“As Canadian officials must have noticed, we have not had any serious cases of bombing or violence in Mindanao in recent years, even in areas that are traditionally known for armed [conflicts],” he said. “So, it’s not fair for any foreign government to impose a ‘shotgun travel advisory’ on our island.”

The solon said his home city of Cagayan de Oro, the province of Misamis Oriental, “and the rest of Northern Mindanao are very peaceful, and so are most of the regions affected by the travel advisory, which include Davao City and Zamboanga City.”

The lawmaker from the island-region urged concerned security and foreign-affairs officials to meet with Canadian government representatives to explain the situation there.

“The problem with a travel advisory is that all foreigners, foreign tourists, and foreign investors—including non-nationals of the issuing foreign government—take note of it and take [such] seriously,” he pointed out.

Rodriguez said similar statements as the one given by Canada to its nationals impede economic growth in the affected areas.

“They are counterproductive,” he insisted. “If we don’t have economic activities and development, the more problems we will have with peace and order.”