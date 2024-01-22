‘Reduce food prices by building more post harvest facilities’

Postharvest facilities, such as cold storages, dryers and transport facilities, will help increase farmers’ income and lower food prices, according to a lawmaker.

Agri Partylist Rep. Wilbert T. Lee renewed his call to prioritize these facilities after Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said on Tuesday that a total of P93 billion is needed to build post-harvest facilities and prevent wasting corn and rice.

According to the Department of Agriculture chief, around 12.7 percent to 15 percent of rice production is lost due to lack of postharvest facilities.

“We support the plan of Sec. Laurel to fund these projects dahil matagal na rin po nating panawagan ang paglalaan ng dagdag na pondo para sa post-harvest facilities,” Lee said in a statement.

“We call on the House leadership to deliberate soon our proposed House Bill No. 3958 or the ‘Post-Harvest Facilities Support Act’ and compel the government to construct and provide post-harvest facilities across the country.”

During the past budget deliberations, Lee said not enough agricultural products reach the market due to extremely high postharvest losses and lack of postharvest services.

Lee also previously questioned the DA on why the agency continued to propose low budgets for the said facilities despite the recurring problems of farmers on this phase of the agriculture value chain.

“Napakalaki ng diperensya sa pondong ipinagkakaloob para sa pre-harvest activities kumpara sa inilalaan sa post-harvest facilities and services. Ang suporta ng gobyerno, hindi dapat natatapos sa pagtatanim, dapat tuloy-tuloy ito hanggang sa anihan at paghahatid ng produkto sa merkado at mga consumers,” he said.

It can be recalled that during the plenary deliberations of the proposed 2024 budget of DA last year, Lee proposed to streamline and simplify the requirements to facilitate the distribution of services and establishment of facilities that will help farmers and fisherfolk increase their production, which the agency committed to do.

“Nakapanlulumo yung ilang beses na nating nababalitaan na kung hindi man sinisira na lang ng mga magsasaka ang kanilang produkto, ay bumibiyahe pa sila nang napakalayo at ibinebenta na lang ang ani nang palugi kesa mabulok,” he said.

“Hindi dapat tinetengga o tinitipid ang pondo para sa mga magsasaka at buong sektor ng agrikultura. Magiging winner tayo lahat, mula sa mga agri workers na kikita nang mas malaki, at consumers na makakatipid sa mas murang bilihin, kung imbes na mga walang silbing proyekto, ay itong mga post-harvest facilities ang tinataasan ang pondo at mabilis na itinatayo at ipinamimigay.”