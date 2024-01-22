Power Spikers tryouts slated in ‘Baste’ gym

CAPITAL1 Solar Energy, determined to make heads turn in the coming Premier Volleyball League (PVL), will hold a two-day tryout at the San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R) gym starting Wednesday.

Multi-titled SSC-R coach Roger Gorayeb, tasked by sisters Milka and Mandy Romero to handle the Power Spikers, will supervise the tryouts.

Close to a hundred players from clubs, colleges and universities have signified to join the tryouts for the “newest kid on the block” squad.

The Romeros are already thrilled in their initial foray in the sporting world although both are resigned to the idea that they have to go through the proverbial eye of the needle before beating the league giants.

Milka was a former co-captain of the Ateneo football team while Mandy, graduated Magna Cum Laude at Georgetown University in Washington DC, and is a Muay Thai practitioner.