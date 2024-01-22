PHL, EU ‘aligned’ on key issues ahead of FTA talks

AHEAD of the resumption of formal talks on the free trade agreement between the Philippines and the European Union, Manila said it is seeing “alignment” with EU on environmental protection and social governance, among others.

As Trade Undersecretary Allan B. Gepty expressed hope that the “stock-taking exercise” for the free trade agreement (FTA) between the Philippines and the EU would wrap up the assessments within the first quarter of this year, he told reporters at a recent forum that on the part of the Philippines, “we see a lot of alignments when it comes to policy direction.”

Adhering to what’s contained in the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028 which is to pursue “forward-looking” FTAs, Gepty said, “we want also to position the Philippines as prime investment destination for environment, social governance-related investments.”

He said this after he explained that the trade agenda of the EU is “very particular” on their sustainable development, environment, climate change, among others.

In December, Gepty said the two parties were able to finish the stock-taking exercise, which he explained was meant to discuss “what would be the elements that we will include in the FTA, what would be our levels of ambitions depending on the areas or sectors that we will negotiate on.”

Gepty noted there had been “many developments already, there were many changes and the issues are also evolving” since the previous negotiations that transpired between the Philippines and the EU starting in 2016.

“The PH-EU FTA negotiations already started in 2016. In fact, we had two rounds of negotiations already, one in 2016 and the other in 2017. And of course the negotiation was suspended. So of course, it’s been a long time. Almost 5 years already,” the Trade official stressed.

After this stock-taking exercise, the objective is for the Philippines’s Trade department to come up with the “convergence” on certain issues, according him. Should there be some challenging issues, Gepty said, “At least we know them at the outset.”

Both sides will have their “respective” assessment, “so basically, of course on our part, in a way we have a glimpse of what EU wants. And also on the part of EU, they have also a glimpse of what Philippines wants,” Gepty told reporters last week.

On EU’s part, Gepty said, partly in Filipino, “There will be discussions on environment, another interest is government procurement, intellectual property. So that would be the direction. We are still at that point of discussion. We have not yet tackled what Manila wants.”

All this is still a prelude to the formal negotiations between the two parties, he pointed out.

Last August, the EU and the Philippines announced their intention to explore the relaunch of the negotiations for an “ambitious, modern, and balanced free trade agreement [FTA]—with sustainability at its core,” according to the EU website.

Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual earlier told reporters that the formal negotiation of the FTA “could follow suit hopefully by the start of the new calendar year 2024.”

He also earlier noted that the Trade department “will really exert all efforts possible to get it done before the end of the Marcos Jr. administration.”