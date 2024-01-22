PH1 expects revenues from Cavite property to hit ₱1.8B

PH1 World Developers Inc., a unit of Megawide Construction Corp., said revenues from its Trece Martires development in Cavite could reach P1.8 billion.

The development, which is situated on a 5-hectare lot and is expandable to 30 hectares, will have 330 units in total, the company said.

The company broke ground on the site over the weekend.

The said project comes four months after the introduction of Northscapes, the company’s first horizontal development in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

PH1 Landscapes General Manager Eric Gregor Tan said he is optimistic about the sales performance of the company’s latest project in Cavite, based on the current positive uptake of its counterpart in the north.

“Almost 80 percent of Northscapes had been sold in 2023,” Tan said.

Northscapes is offering single-attached units, the townhouse end-unit and the middle-unit townhouse.

“All will have two storeys with three bedrooms each and are priced from P3 million to P8 million,” he said.

“Just like Northscapes, our latest offering in Trece Martires is envisioned to offer an extraordinary kind of living. We aim to set the bar high in terms of innovation in horizontal developments.”

Tan said the Cavite development will have Northscapes’ features, such as incorporating energy-saving features into the structure of each unit.

For instance, solar energy panels will ensure each home can utilize solar energy and lessen electricity bills while reducing carbon footprint. Meanwhile, its tinted windows will prevent excessive sunlight and heat from seeping into the unit and its insulated walls will protect the interior from scorching outdoor temperatures, keeping homes cool given the area’s tropical climate.

Energy efficiency will also be felt throughout the development with solar-powered streetlights and e-shuttle services. Electric and telecommunication cables are also installed underground, eliminating unsightly overhead wirings.

PH1 President Gigi Alcantara said the company’s developments in the greater Manila area are seen as disrupting the Philippines’s real estate and infrastructure sectors, challenging conventions while setting elevated standards in property development.

“On top of the energy efficiency features, unit owners can expect higher quality, consistency, and durability since Megawide will be undertaking design and build for the project. Through our parent company’s innovative technologies, we herald developments that provide a wide range of extras: extra space, extra convenience, and extra value.”

Alcantara said the company is currently negotiating for other properties to augment the company’s horizontal-project pipeline. In the next two years, its Luzon expansion will focus on Bulacan, in San Jose del Monte; and Cavite, including Trece Martires, and potentially in Batangas.

The company is also eyeing potential expansions to the Visayas, specifically Cebu and Iloilo.

“We are looking at 200 hectares for the PH1WD horizontal pipeline. This will enable PH1 to launch two horizontal projects annually for the next few years,” Alcantara said.