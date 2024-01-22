Palace supports Asian age group swimfest at NCC

MALACAÑANG threw its support of the country’s hosting of the 11th Asian Age Group Championships from February 26 to March 9 at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Capas City, Tarlac.

The Palace directed all government agencies and instrumentalities to provide necessary assistance to ensure the success of the championships through Memorandum Circular 43 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin last January 17.

Officials of the organizing Philippine Aquatics Inc. thanked Malacañang for the support with secretary-general Rep. Eric Buhain calling if “the buoy that saves the success.”

“And just like that, we’re off to a very fine sailing start of this first-ever endeavor for the PAI for the year,” Buhain, Batangas First District congressman, said. “The whole Philippine aquatics community thanks our beloved President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for his support.”

The Palace directive also encouraged the private sector to extend assistance to the event co-organized by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority and Philippine Olympic Committee.

“The Memorandum Circular 43 is a clear marching order for us to go all out of our way and host what could be the best-ever Asian Age-Group Championships,” PAI president Miko Vargas said.

Some 1,400 swimmers in Asia are expected in the tournament with 44 Filipinos—22 boys and 22 girls—swimmers, eight divers—four boys and four girls—and two artistic swimmers seeing action.