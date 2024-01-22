Number of barangay, urban gardens soars to 25,000 under ‘Kalinisan Day’ drive

A total of 25,000 new barangay and urban gardens were created as part of the Marcos administration’s “Kalinisan Day” campaign, which was launched this month.

In a press statement on Sunday, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) reported the newly established gardens this year were a significant increase compared to the eight last year.

The gardens were funded by barangays and contained fruits and vegetables, which can be harvested by the local communities.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said the gardens were created in line with Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 41, which aims to ensure the country’s food security and address global warming.

DILG Undersecretary Chito Valmocina said the project is expected to primarily benefit malnourished youth and senior citizens.

MC 1 also initiated other community development activities to promote cleanliness, children’s welfare, crime prevention, climate change adaptation, capacitating institutions to resolve local disputes, community health and nutrition, commerce and trade.

A total of 42,000 barangays, 1,700 cities, and 82 provinces participated during the launch of the Kalinisan Day campaign this month.

Valmocina said they will continue to aggressively implement the development projects to make communities cleaner and healthier.