Malasakit Centers continue to deliver aid to patients

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go championed the ongoing support provided by the Malasakit Centers initiative that has been a source of aid for many Filipino families.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography and principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, Go continues to monitor the implementation of the law to ensure that poor and indigent patients get the medical assistance they need from government.

One such case is that of a young liver transplant recipient, Yazumi Viray, whose journey has been significantly influenced by the efforts of Go and former president Rodrigo Duterte in ensuring the patient gets the treatment and assistance she needs.

During the Duterte administration, the government stepped in to assist with the crucial liver transplant Yazumi needed in India in 2020, an important moment in her battle with biliary atresia. Their efforts were not just a one-time intervention but have been a continuous source of support, ensuring Yazumi’s health and well being through the Malasakit Centers.

In an interview with Edelyn Mansanis Viray, Yazumi’s mother, she offered an insight into how these centers have become a vital part of their lives.

Edelyn, in a detailed recount of her daughter’s health journey, described the challenges they faced since Yazumi’s diagnosis with biliary atresia at four months old. Following a costly liver transplant in 2017, the family’s financial and emotional struggles were compounded when Yazumi began to experience complications.

“Nagre-reject na ‘yung liver niya,” Edelyn explained, highlighting the precarious nature of her daughter’s health and the constant need for medical attention and medication.

Her introduction to the Malasakit Center at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) in Quezon City marked a significant turning point for the Viray family, coming after the vital intervention by Duterte and Go in 2020. Their efforts were instrumental in facilitating Yazumi’s liver transplant in India, a critical procedure that set the course for her improved health.

Alongside this, the Malasakit Center provided substantial and consistent support, as Edelyn recalled, “Malasakit Center po ‘yung nakatulong po sa amin para lahat po ng hospital bill po namin maging zero balance po.”

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount.