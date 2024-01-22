ITF lifts suspension on Philta

THE country is back in the fold of the global tennis community following the International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) lifting of its suspension of the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) on Sunday.

“I am pleased to confirm that the ITF Board of Directors has decided to lift the suspension of the Philippine Tennis Association [PHILTA]…in accordance with Article 5 of the ITF Constitution,” ITF president David Haggerty said in a letter dated January 21 to Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

“I would like to thank you and your team, particularly Mr. Ramon Suzara, for your proactive approach to resolving Philta’s governance issues in accordance with our shared values of good governance, transparency, and accountability,” Haggerty said.

“Philta’s return to active ITF membership is a significant moment for tennis in the Philippines and the Asian region, and the ITF is highly motivated to support Philta in its efforts to develop, grow and promote the sport in the coming years,” he added.

Tolentino thanked Haggerty and the ITF for their swiftness in reinstating the Philta, which was suspended for three years on governance issues.

“The POC would like to thank Mr. Haggerty and the ITF for lifting the suspension that would allow Philippine tennis to get back on track,” Tolentino said.

The POC became an ad hoc administrator for tennis with Suzara heading a task force with Robert Joseph Moran (soft tennis) and Ting Ledesma (table tennis) as members until the association constitution was revised in consonance with ITF regulations and approved by the world governing body.

The ITF-ordered and POC-supervised elections of the members of the Philta board of trustees were held last December 11 at the Century Park Hotel in Manila with Parañaque City Mayor Eric Olivarez being named president.

Also elected were Olongapo City mayor Rolen Paulino as vice president, Calabarzon’s Gerardo Alcala as treasurer and Mimaropa’s Theodore Jose Matta as internal auditor.

The other members of the board voted independently by their respective regions were Bicol’s Franzes Khu Camacho,Western Visayas’s Theodore Dy, Ilocos Region’s Elmaerwin Sibucao, Mindanao’s Gilbert Paylado, Cordillera Autonomous Region’s Dickerson Laruan, Cagayan Valley’s Fernando Silapan, Eastern Visayas’s Joile Mondragon, Central Visayas’s Jean Henri Lhuiller, Caraga’s Dyan Castillejo and April Toledo for Gender Equity.