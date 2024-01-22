‘Industrial output rebound to prop up Meralco 2024 sales’

The Manila Electric Co.’s (Meralco) energy sales volume for this year could grow by 4.5 percent on the back of the continued economic recovery of the Philippines, according to a company official.

Meralco Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Ferdinand Geluz also said energy sales volume in 2023 likely rose by 4.5 percent.

The power distribution utility firm has yet to report its 2023 financial performance, which will include energy sales volume and growth.

For this year, Geluz said Meralco is banking on an increase in electricity use across all sectors due to the recovery of the economy.

“We don’t expect another [double-digit growth] for commercial but still we’re expecting around maybe 5 or 6 percent. We do expect a rebound in industrial sector. Of course, with El Niño, there is a spike in residential.”

He said the full transition to face-to-face classes in both public and private schools and the warmer temperature expected during the hot dry season could lift sales growth this year.

In 2022, Meralco recorded 48,916 gigawatt hours (GWh) of energy sales volume. From January to September last year, Meralco’s electricity sales volumes rose by 4 percent at 38,164 GWh compared with 36,553 GWh recorded in the same period for 2022.

During the 9-month period ending September 30 last year, residential sales volume further recovered and raised year-to-date sales by 3 percent to 13,363 GWh from the previous year’s 12,926 GWh. The industrial sector gradually showed signs of rebound as the drop in sales volume narrowed to 1 percent at 10,570 GWh versus10,677 GWh.

At the end of the 9-month period, consolidated customer count stood at 7.8 million.

Meanwhile, the foundation arm of Meralco has energized Blanga Elementary School in Sitio Blanga, Barangay Nalilidan in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat. The school is an off-grid, 100 percent indigenous peoples (IP) school which can only be reached via 4×4 vehicles due to the rough and rocky terrain up the mountains. It is is the second home of 167 Dulangan Manobo elementary students from Grades 1 to 6.

With the help of its partners, primarily the Department of Education and their respective local governments, Blanga Elementary School has become the first school in Sultan Kudarat to be energized by One Meralco Foundation harnessing the power of the sun. Two more schools in the municipality of Lebak—Elem Elementary School and Datu Manggong Elementary School—were also energized with solar PV systems.