House panel preps Create More Bill for plenary debates this week

IN a bid to stimulate economic growth and innovation, the House Committee on Ways and Means has finalized the proposed Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act (Create More), which seeks to establish a 20-percent income tax rate for both domestic and foreign corporations under the enhanced deduction income tax regime.

House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Joey Sarte Salceda, who will sponsor the bill in the plenary, said the comprehensive changes aim to enhance fiscal and non-fiscal provisions under Title XIII of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, addressing disparities, clarifying rules, and fostering a more competitive business environment.

“We cannot afford to lag behind in the fast-paced global economy. The Create More Act is our ticket to fostering innovation, attracting investments, and creating a business-friendly environment that will propel us into a new era of economic prosperity,” said Salceda.

The House debates on Create More are expected this coming week after the final approval before the ways and means committee on Tuesday.

Congress is expected to resume session this Monday (January 22) following its Christmas break.

According to Salceda, the bill seeks to enhance the fiscal and non-fiscal provisions under Title XIII of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended.

It will also reconcile disparities between the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (Create) Act and its implementing rules and regulations while addressing the concerns about value-added tax (VAT) administration affecting registered export and domestic market enterprises.

The proposed Create More imposes a 20-percent income tax rate for both domestic and foreign corporations under the enhanced deduction income tax regime.

The bill also reverts the approval or denial of tax incentives to Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) and includes the Bangsamoro Board of Investments and Bangsamoro Economic Zone Authority in the list of IPAs.

It grants additional deductions, including a 200-percent deduction for power costs accumulated during the Income Tax Holiday (ITH) period.

It also includes a 100-percent additional deduction for expenses for trade fairs, missions, or exhibitions; inclusion of the tourism industry in the coverage of the reinvestment allowance; and, application of the net operating loss carryover within five years after the end of the ITH entitlement period.

The bill also introduces a Special Skills Visa for foreign nationals with highly specialized skills and working visas for foreign nationals in executive, technical, and advisory positions.

The measure provides clarity on the duty and VAT application of goods and services directly attributable to registered projects or activities.

The proposed Create More sets up a separate unit within the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to facilitate transactions for RBEs.

It extends ITH entitlement to domestic market enterprises (DMEs) in the creative industries as per the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act.

The proposal redefines the functions of FIRB, including recommending standards for economic zones and policies to prevent abuse of tax incentives.

The bill delegated to the Department of Finance the determination of terms and conditions for enhanced deductions.

It also clarifies the incentives for RBEs enjoying benefits before the enactment of Create, including an extension of VAT incentives from 10 to 12 years.

The proposal seeks to amend the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act and the Ease of Paying Taxes Act.