Higher govt debt swells PHL external liability position in ’23 Q2—BSP

HIGHER government debts increased the country’s net external liability position in the second quarter of 2023, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Based on the latest balance sheet data, the BSP said the country’s net external liability position widened by 4.8 percent quarter-on-quarter to P2.4 trillion in the second quarter of 2023 from P2.3 trillion in the first quarter of 2023.

The data showed non-financial corporations (NFC) and the general government (GG) are considered net debtors while households (HH), other depository corporations (ODC), rest of the world (ROW), other financial corporations, and the central bank (CB) are net creditors.

“[This is] due to the higher net external liability positions of the non-financial corporations and the general government. However, this was partly offset by the lower net external liability position of the other financial corporations,” BSP said.

The data showed non-financial corporations continued to be the largest net debtor, with their net financial liability position widening by 3.8 percent in the second quarter of 2023 to P8.8 trillion.

BSP reported an increase in the other financial corporations’ holdings of equity and investment fund shares, as well as debt securities issued by the non-financial corporations.

The central bank also said the loans from non-residents and other depository corporations increased.

“Year-on-year, the sector’s net financial liability position widened, driven by higher loans availed from banks, as well as the rise in the other financial corporations’ holdings of equity and debt securities issued by the sector,” BSP said.

“Likewise, loans from the rest of the world and non-residents’ holdings of equity securities issued by the sector expanded,” it added.

Meanwhile, BSP data showed that the general government’s net financial liability position grew by 2.7 percent in the second quarter of 2023 to P8.7 trillion.

This was attributed by the central bank to lower deposits with the other depository corporations and higher holdings of government securities of the other depository corporations and the other financial corporations.

The BSP said government security holdings of the rest of the world increased, as well as the other financial corporations and the other depository corporations. The general government’s loans from non-residents also grew.

The data based on the gross financial assets and liabilities by sector showed that liabilities increased by 1.1 percent to P80.8 trillion in the second quarter of 2023.

Compared to the domestic economy’s assets, the growth of liabilities was faster and at a higher level. Assets of the domestic economy posted a growth of a percent to 78.4 percent in the second quarter of 2023.