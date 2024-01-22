Growth as priority means more inequality–Economist

IF the government is keen on making the economy more inclusive to allow a greater number of Pinoys to take part in the country’s growth story, it must be willing to temporarily sacrifice fast GDP growth, according to an economist.

In a recent interview, Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Department of Economics Chairperson Alvin P. Ang said for this year, the economy could easily grow at 5.5 percent, even without any major reforms.

But, he said, this steady growth rate is not good in addressing inequality. Ang said structural reforms are needed to ensure that more Filipinos benefit from growth, which could slow GDP growth to around 4 percent.

“Actually, that’s [steady growth of 5.5 percent] problematic because it is an inequality-worsening type of growth. Because only certain sectors are growing,” Ang said.

“For example, agriculture. You have to make a drastic move.

If you don’t do anything, the economy would still grow but agriculture will keep lagging. Behind. And then manufacturing, for one, will keep trailing behind. You’ll become a service economy ka na walang tradable base,” he explained.

Ang said this will make the Philippines even more dependent on imports as well as labor export. This also means those businesses with large capital will continue to grow but those with less resources, will see their situation worsen.

In order to correct this, Ang said, structural changes would are needed. These changes mean shifting resources and policies from top sources of growth to sectors that have been producing less of the country’s growth.

“You’ll slow down your growth engine, you’ll slow it down.. Because you will distribute it towards the laggards. But the laggards, cannot grow right away. So we may have to sacrifice growth to redistribute, to restructure the economy,” Ang said.

One important step for the government is to revisit the AmBisyon2040. Ang said this is because some of the AmBisyon may have already been achieved.

He said given the sheer number of motorcycles and even e-trikes nationwide, the AmBisyon of Filipinos to own a vehicle has already been achieved.

Another goal is free education which is already a reality, particularly where State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) are concerned.

In terms of income, Ang said, given the need to increase salaries and wages, the AmBisyon of a six-figure salary may be achieved ahead of 2040.

For single detached housing, Ang said, this may take more time given the 6 million housing backlog in the country.

“Ibig sabihin, [the AmBisyon] is very, very minimum. [The AmBisyon are very] low. Hindi talaga siya ambisyon,” Ang said.

Earlier, National Statistician Claire Dennis S. Mapa said the latest data showed an improvement in the country’s gini coefficient. The Gini coefficient is a measure of inequality where perfect inequality is 100 and perfect equality is zero.

Based on the computation of PSA, the country’s gini coefficient improved to 0.4185 in the first semester of 2023, better than the 0.4368 posted in the same period of 2021.

Apart from the gini coefficient, the ratio of the income of the first decile or the poorest Filipinos and the 10th decile or the “richest” Filipinos or the upper 10 percent of the population narrowed.

Mapa said in the first semester of 2023, the income of the richest Filipinos is only 7.6 times that of the income of the poorest Filipinos. This is lower than the 9 times recorded in the same period of 2021 and 10.1 times in the first semester of 2018.

The country’s National Statistician said this narrowing of the income difference as well as the reduction in the number of poor Filipinos was made possible by significant increases in income of the Bottom 30 percent.

The first decile or the poorest Filipinos saw a 21.4 percent increase in their income; the second decile, 19.4 percent; and the third decile, 18.3 percent.