Groseclose saves best for last,almost bags bronze in Gangwon

GANGWON, South Korea—Peter Groseclose finished fifth in his final event in short track of speedskating at the fourth Winter Youth Olympic Games on Monday.

It could have been potentially a bronze medal.

Groseclose was skating in third in the final of the 500 meters but collided with China’s Zhang Bohao and lost momentum.

“I got tripped,” said the 16-year-old Filipino-American who had to be treated in a hospital for a wound in his foot caused by the blade of his skates.

The US’s Sean Boxiong Shuai won the gold medal with a clocking of 41.498 seconds, followed by China’s Zhang Xinzhe (41.755) and Hungary’s Dominik Gergely Major (41.969).

Bohao was fourth in 45.685 seconds in the event that had a start list of 36 athletes.

“It’s still fifth overall—or five out of 36 entries,” Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said. “The Philippines is proud of Peter’s accomplishment despite what happened. Nothing to be ashamed of.”

“I think it was my blade that cut the right side of my foot, but I’m okay,” said Groseclose, who earlier raced in the 1,500m and 1,000m.

“Close to the bronze but still so much to be proud of,” chef de mission Ada Milby said. “Still our best finish ever in a winter sport at an Olympic event.”

Laetaz Amihan Rabe, meanwhile, has adapted to the slopes of the Welli Hilli Park Ski Resort in Hoengseong and is ready for action in women’s slopestyle of free skiing set on Wednesday.

“I felt nervous but since I already arrived here [Friday], I started to feel calm now as I see the other athletes and they seem quite nice and relax,” said Rabe, the country’s flag bearer in the opening ceremont last Friday. “I have already seen park and it’s not bad as I thought.”

Rabe is a 14-year-old daughter of Ric from Cotabato City and Aileen from Malolos who are now residents of Switzerland.

She suffered minor bruises in her jawline after crash while training Monday.

“It’s no big deal,” said Rabe, who will also compete in the big air on Sunday.

“I’m so honored and humbled to represent the Philippines while facing my biggest challenge at hand,” said Rabe, who met Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and secretary-general Atty. Wharton Chan during the opening ceremony.

“He’s very friendly,” she said of Tolentino. “I’m thankful and proud that I finally met him.”

Rabe’s coached by her dad Ric, who introduced her to skiing when she was only two years old. She was named to the 2023 Geneva Snow Sports Athletes and won her first race in the Glacier 3000 in 2019 and Grimentz a year later in Switzerland.

The 11th gracer at Cycle d’orientation du renard in Geneva made it to the Youth Olympics through her accumulated International Ski Federation points from 2019 to 2023.

She also competes for Geneva and is No. 2 in the West Switzerland region and sixth overall in the Swiss National Ranking for women’s under-15 in the previous season.