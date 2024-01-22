Globe blocks more child porn sites

Globe Telecom Inc. has intensified efforts to combat child pornography by blocking illegal sites.

In 2023, Globe said it blocked 489,849 child pornography sites, up 22 percent from the 401,487 sites blocked in 2022.

The number of disabled URLs hosting lewd content went up by 21.8 percent, reaching 486,802 in 2023 from 399,550 in the previous year. The figure for blocked domains also saw a 56.5-percent surge to 3,047 in 2023 from 1,947 in the same period the year before.

“We believe that a safer digital environment for our children requires a multi-pronged approach. Beyond blocking harmful content, we want to foster a culture of vigilance, awareness, and collaboration to protect the most vulnerable members of our society from the pervasive threats that lurk online,” said Chief Information Security Officer Anton Bonifacio.

Globe said it continues to enhance its capabilities to detect and block access to child pornography and other illegal sites. It has invested $2.7 million in content filtering systems to upgrade its site-blocking capabilities. It works with government agencies and local and international organizations to bolster child protection online.

Through its #MakeITSafePH campaign launched in 2017, Globe has been actively aligning its efforts with the Anti-Child Pornography Act of 2009 (Republic Act 9775). This law requires all internet service providers (ISPs) to deploy technologies that prevent access to or transmission of child pornography.

The Philippines is a leading source of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children content, according to the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.