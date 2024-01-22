Gatchalian: ‘Gencos’ on disruptive power outages must be held liable

SEN. Sherwin Gatchalian has insisted that power-generating companies (gencos) that are unable to provide stable and steady supply of electricity should be held accountable for outages that result in economic losses.

Gatchalian emphasized on such, following a power interruption in the Negros and Panay sub-grid because of an unplanned outage of the Panay Energy Development Corp. (PEDC)-Unit 3 last January 17.

Specifically, the senator called on the Department of Energy and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to conduct audits on generation firms that consistently breach the reliability index and, if warranted, impose sanctions against them.

“Generation companies that consistently fail to provide their committed power supply should be held accountable,” he said. “They should not be allowed to get off the hook easily.”

The lawmaker explained that holding gencos accountable for power outages is explicitly provided for under ERC Resolution 10, Series of 2020, which enforces the maximum number of days for unplanned outages by generating assets within a year.

It can be recalled that the blackout which struck Western Visayas for several days early this year was attributed in part to the unplanned outage of PEDC Units 1 and 2, as well as the Palm Concepcion Power Corp.-Unit 1.

Gatchalian had earlier called for stiffer penalties against industry players found guilty of mismanaging power-related issues that result in economic losses, then insisted that penalties should be commensurate with economic losses incurred in affected areas.

He noted that, in the case of the widespread power outage experienced in Western Visayas for several days, economic losses borne by both the Iloilo Province and Iloilo City have reportedly reached P5.7 billion.

Gatchalian remarked in Filipino that any negligence causing disruptions in everyday living and economic activities should have commensurate culpabilities to ensure that the said abnormalities do not become regular occurrences.

Under the reliability index implemented since 2020, allowable “unavailability” or outages “for power facilities equipped with pulverized coal technology shall be equivalent to 44.7 days—comprising 27.9 days of planned outages and 16.8 days of forced or unplanned outages. For coal plants running on circulating fluidized bed technology, allowable outages shall be for aggregate 32.3 days, with 15.4 days of planned outages and 16.9 days of unplanned outages.”