FPIP unveils integrated CSR program

Lopez-led economic zone operator First Philippine Industrial Park (FPIP) has lined up various community-oriented initiatives to further improve conditions in the cities of Santo Tomas and Tanauan in Batangas and underscore its gratitude to the cities generously hosting the company’s operations.

FPIP has consolidated the initiatives into one cohesive corporate social responsibility program that it launched recently as the “FPIP Kabuhayan” to encompass the company’s educational, occupational, and communal development projects.

“We believe that, as a unified CSR program, FPIP Kabuhayan will serve as a more efficient tool in delivering projects that foster a positive and lasting impact on our target communities that have consistently supported us over the past 26 years of our operations. This bold step also exemplifies our recognition that corporate responsibility extends beyond business operations,” said FPIP External Affairs Vice President Ricky Carandang.

Under the FPIP Kabuhayan umbrella program, the company will extend scholarships to deserving students; assist residents in getting work through its job fairs; provide relief during disasters and emergencies; and support community healthcare and wellness activities, among other benefits.

FPIP Kabuhayan’s launch took place during the soiree or party that FPIP hosted for locator-partners to celebrate also their successes last year. The soiree provided the perfect platform to unveil FPIP’s collective vision for community development and for the company’s call on its locator-partners to support in empowering their host communities of Tanauan City and Tomas City.

“We take great pride in announcing the official launch of FPIP Kabuhayan, and we warmly extend the invitation to you, our locator-partners, to join us hand-in-hand as we forge a path of shared responsibility in elevating the communities that host us,” Carandang said during the launch of FPIP Kabuhayan. The launch also included the unveiling of the CSR program’s own logo design.

“As FPIP Kabuhayan takes center stage, FPIP looks forward to amplifying and deepening its partnerships with local communities, NGOs, and government entities to create meaningful and lasting change. The company remains steadfast in its dedication to fostering a brighter, more sustainable future for its host communities.”

Located in the thriving industrial Calabarzon area, FPIP was established in 1996 by local conglomerate First Philippine Holdings with Japanese global trading giant Sumitomo Corporation.

Today, FPIP is one of the fastest-growing contiguous industrial parks in the Philippines and home to a wide variety of world-class companies, such as Brother, Canon, Collins Aerospace, Dyson, Honda, and Thermos, to name a few.