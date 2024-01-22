DMW bldg will still carry Blas Ople’s name

A NEW and better version of the signage showing the name of former Labor Secretary Blas F. Ople is set to be placed at the facade of the main office of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

“The DMW is in the process of renovating and upgrading our Head Office’s facade. As part of this project the old Blas F. Ople bldg. signage was removed so we could put in a newer, better signage,” the agency said in a brief statement.

DMW issued the clarification after a grandchild of Ople, Carlos Ople, made a post on social media lamenting the recent change in the DMW main office.

“Drove by EDSA yesterday and was saddened to see that the Department of Migrant Workers took down the name of my late grandfather from the building,” the younger Ople said.

He said he wanted to know the explanation for the removal and who was responsible for it.

The DMW main office at the corner of Edsa and Ortigas was the previous office of the now defunct Philippines Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

The building was named Blas F. Ople building in 2004 after the elder Ople for pioneering overseas employment in the Philippines. Before his death in 2003 as secretary of foreign affairs, Ople was a senator and before that, member of the 1986 Constitutional Commission and labor secretary. It was during his term as labor secretary that Ople conceived of the labor export policy as a means to find jobs for skilled Filipino workers while filling the country’s need for scarce foreign exchange.

Ople’s daughter, Susan V. Ople, became the first secretary of DMW until she passed last year from cancer.

DMW is currently led by its officer-in-charge, Undersecretary Hans J. Cacdac.