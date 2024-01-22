Djokovic in reflective mood

MELBOURNE, Australia—Achieving yet another record at the Australian Open put Novak Djokovic in a reflective mood, revealing how he thought things might change after he’d clinched that historic 24th major title.

Djokovic played his best two sets “in a while” in a 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 demolition of Adrian Mannarino on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals at a major for the 58th time, equaling Roger Federer’s Grand Slam record.

It’s his 14th run to the last eight at Melbourne Park, where his conversion rate is incredible. Of the previous 13, he’s gone on to win 10 Australian titles.

“I thought maybe I would this year feel slightly more relaxed, for lack of better term, or maybe less tension, less stress on practice sessions, matches,” he said. “But it’s not. It is as it always was: very high intensity.”

The 36-year-old Djokovic is meticulous in his planning and preparation and has had unprecedented success at the Grand Slam events in the Open era.

Even with two more major titles than any man in history, he said he can’t relax and just enjoy it.

“You can see it even today. I was 6-Love, 2-Love up. It was a long game, and I was like going on with discussions, heated discussions, with my box,” he said. “The fire is still burning.

“I’m not playing anymore because I need more money or I need more points or whatever. I just want to play. I really enjoy the competition.”

In the quarterfinals he’ll be facing No. 12-ranked Taylor Fritz, who reached the last eight in Australia for the first time with a 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 win over 2023 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic was in his post-match news conference when Fritz and Tsitsipas were still on court. He was asked about both potential rivals, and said he was confident if he played to his level.

Dayana Yastremska and Linda Noskova, meanwhile, reached their first Grand Slam quarterfinals in contrasting fashion.

Yastremska beat two-time champion Victoria Azarenka, 7-6 (6), 6-4, while 18th-ranked Elina Svitolina was trailing Noskova 3-0 when Svitolina retired with a back injury.

Azarenka served for the first set twice and had two set points at 6-5 but couldn’t take them and Yastremska won the opening set on her second chance after 74 minutes. The Ukrainian then led 3-0 in the second set but Yastremska won six of the next seven games to clinch victory, ending with 37 winners.

“I think I need to take a thousand breaths because my heart I think is going to jump out of my body,” Yastremska said.

“During the match, I was imagining how I lost already like 25 times. I was losing the tiebreak, second set I was losing, I always felt I was running behind the train. But because I’m a little bit of a fighter I think I won this match and plus the support, it was amazing.”

There was no handshake, as is the convention between Ukrainian and Russian and Belarusian players, though Yastremska raised her racket toward Azarenka.

The first game of the Noskova-Svitolina match lasted 11 minutes and contained 20 points. Noskova broke serve and held for 2-0 before Svitolina had a timeout and received treatment on her lower back.

When she resumed, the Ukrainian’s serve speed was well down and her movement appeared compromised. After being broken for a second time and fighting back tears, Svitolina shook Noskova’s hand and retired.

Svitolina said the injury happened at the end of the first game.

“I got a spasm, like a shooting pain,” she said. “Couldn’t do anything, completely locked my back, just very sad. I had some injuries to my back before where it just was tiredness the next day of the match, but this one was really out of nowhere. I felt like someone shot me in the back.”

Noskova beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the third round.

“Obviously today was not the way I had planned to win,” she said. “I feel sort for Elina, I hope she gets very well soon.”

