Defense Secretary to speak on WPS row for Tuesday’s MOPC meeting

DEFENSE Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. will tackle the West Philippine Sea (WPS) conflict and related security issues at the Manila Overseas Press Club’s “MOPC Defense Night” on Tuesday, January 23 at the Fairmont Makati Grand Ballroom.

The Department of National Defense (DND) chief is also expected to discuss his plans, projects, reforms, and updates on military, defense and security, as well as related geopolitical issues—including domestic insurgencies, terrorism the WPS, the Indo-Pacific strategy, an update on the Southeast Asia Treaty Organization or SEATO, and the enforcement of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea or UNCLOS.

An open forum will follow Teodoro’s speech. Ensuing discussions will be moderated by MOPC chair Tony Lopez.

The latter, who is the publisher of BizNewsAsia, considers the current DND chief as the “fightingest defense secretary.”

The press club noted that Teodoro’s strategy “so far is to be assertive toward China—the intruder into the South China Sea territorial and sovereign rights claims of the Philippines, and to boost the country’s naval weaponry.”

According to a statement from the MOPC, “Teodoro bristles at China’s swarming tactic ‘to unilaterally pound into submission other countries’ to accept their ‘definition of what international law is with respect to the law of the sea.’”

The press club added that “[in the WPS issue, President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos has tapped the 1989 bar topnotcher and Harvard-educated Master of Laws degree holder to assert Philippine territorial sovereignty and sovereign rights.”

It shared that “‘Gibo’ served as defense secretary from 2007 to 2009 under [former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. He was the nominee of Arroyo’s Lakas-Kampi ticket in the 2010 presidential elections, where he lost to his second cousin Benigno S. Aquino III]. He is also a technocrat.”

The MOPC is Asia's first and oldest press club.