DA decision averts onion supply glut–groups

The Philippines will not allow the entry of imported onions in the next four months to avert a glut in local supply, a move hailed by local industry groups, saying it is “a step in the right direction.”

The Department of Agriculture (DA) recently ordered the temporary suspension of all onion imports during harvest season.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the policy decision was aimed at preventing “further depression” of onion prices in the domestic market due to the ongoing harvest.

Laurel added that the import suspension could be extended until July if the country sees a bumper harvest of onions.

He noted that some 99 metric tons (MT) of onions entered the country in the first two weeks of January due to shipment delays.

However, the latest data from the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) showed that more red and yellow onions entered the country as of January 11. BPI data indicated that some 345 MT of red onions and 149 MT of yellow onion arrived in the Philippines.

“In principle, I agree with no onion importation until July. But that is on condition that if there is a sudden supply shortfall, we will have to import earlier,” he said.

“Hindi po natin alam ang mangyayari dahil may El Niño .[We don’t know what would happen because of El Niño].”

Laurel made the policy decision following a recent dialogue with the Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. (PCAFI) which recommended the suspension of onion imports.

The BusinessMirror first broke the story that PCAFI was proposing to the DA to suspend the importation of onions in the next six months to prevent a supply glut due to the expected increase in local harvest. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/17/suspend-onion-imports-to-prevent-supply-glut-group/)

“We are happy with the swift action of Sec. Laurel regarding our request to suspend importation of onions from February to May with possible extension to July,” PCAFI President Danilo V. Fausto told the BusinessMirror on Sunday.

The Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag) also lauded the DA’s policy decision, claiming that it is “game changing” and “a welcome development” for local onion producers.

“In the agriculture sector, policies must be timely, appropriate and prompt to reflect the prevailing conditions at the farm level,” it said.

“As a policy, the local agriculture industry has] no problems with imports if there are problems with supply and as long as importers declare the right value of imports and pay the right duties.”

Retail prices of onions have been manageable this month, a far cry from the crisis that the country suffered a year ago, thanks to the timely importation by the national government which augmented domestic stocks. However, local supply remains insufficient to meet overall demand.

BPI data showed that the Philippines imported a combined volume of about 45,000 MT of yellow and red onions last year, which PCAFI noted, is below the 50,000-MT supply shortfall.

Nonetheless, the group noted that the anticipated higher domestic harvest this quarter would compensate for the lower import volume, thus ensuring sufficient stocks and stable prices.

Latest price monitoring reports by the DA showed that the retail price of imported yellow/white onions as of January 17 in Metro Manila markets ranged from P80 to P160 per kilogram (kg) while imported red onions ranged from P80 to P140 per kg.

A year ago, the DA did not monitor prices for imported onions since it decided not to allow the entry of foreign supplies.

As of January 17, the retail price of local red onions ranged from P120 to P190 per kg, nowhere near last year’s P320 to P450 per kg price range, based on the DA’s price monitoring reports.

The Philippines harvests the bulk of its onion production in the first half of the year with an average volume of about 230,000 MT, or around 90 percent of the country’s annual output.

Image credits: Rusu Eugen Catalin | Dreamstime.com





