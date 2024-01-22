Cuts in RRR, not just rates, possible–BSP

RISING food costs may not stop the Monetary Board, the highest policy making body of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), from cutting not just policy rates but the reserve requirements of banks this year.

In a briefing over the weekend, BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. told reporters that it is possible that the policy rate would ease in the first semester, while a reduction in the RRR is also possible within the year.

“I don’t know [if the policy will ease in the first semester]. It depends on the data, as we always say, but it’s looking good. We like the trend so far. I would say it’s possible but maybe not likely,” Remolona said. “Within the year, I think [an RRR cut is] very possible.”

Nonetheless, the BSP governor, who had just arrived from the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, said the Philippines is “not out of the woods” yet; nor do they “see a smoking gun” regarding inflation.

The BSP expects inflation to be around 4 to 4.2 percent this year, which is close but not within the government’s 2 to 4 percent target.

He added that while they expect the supply shocks, particularly in food, to dissipate, there are risks that could drive second-round effects of inflation.

These risks, such as wage and transport fare increases, will have to be evaluated using the data that will come out and will define the actions of the Monetary Board.

“So, we’re not out of the woods. We don’t see a smoking gun. Choose your metaphor. So that’s where we stand,” Remolona said.

No choice

In truth, according to Ateneo de Manila University Department of Economics Chairperson Alvin P. Ang, the Monetary Board may not have a choice on the matter when it comes to cutting rates.

Ang said the BSP has little influence when it comes to addressing supply shocks. However, what is pressing is the US Federal Reserve which, he expects, would cut rates by around March or April this year.

Given this, Ang expects the BSP to cut interest rates once El Niño dissipates. El Niño, Remolona said, is one of the risks that could raise food inflation again which the BSP is monitoring.

Based on the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), food accounts for 34.78 percent of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for All Income Households and 51.38 percent for the Bottom 30 percent of households.

Ang added that the tight labor market in the US would require the Federal Open Market Committee of the US Federal Reserve to cut rates.

Remolona also said “enthusiasm” for the US economy is back due to the latest labor data. He said this has brightened the prospects of the US economy and indicated a “soft landing for monetary policy.”

But the US is not the only one with a vibrant labor market. Ang said this could also be another reason that can be used by the BSP in deciding on cutting rates.

Like the United States, the Philippine labor market is also tight with the addition of 7 million workers since the prepandemic period who have jobs, Ang said.

These 7 million workers have found themselves employed in the services sector, particularly in low-skill jobs in wholesale trade and malls nationwide.

“Kaya walang nagrereklamo sa inflation. Mataas, pero bakit, ano, walang social [unrest]? Kasi may trabaho mga tao. Tsaka, yan ang indication kung bakit sobrang traffic [That’s why there’s no protest against inflation. It’s high, but why isn’t there social unrest? Because people have jobs. And that explains why there’s so much traffic],” Ang said in a recent interview with BusinessMirror.

‘Most welcome’

Meanwhile, in the view of Unionbank Chief Economist Ruben Carlo O. Asuncion, a decision by BSP to cut rates and reduce the reserve requirement is “most welcome.”

Asuncion said the statement made by Remolona that a rate cut may be possible in the first semester of the year is “sooner” than their expectations.

Nonetheless, this would help improve investment sentiment and prompt the banking sector to lend more to Filipinos.

“If it does happen, it will greatly help investor sentiment in financial markets. This is a strong signal for banks and other related financial institutions to be ready to lend more,” Asuncion told BusinessMirror over the weekend.

“This is a signal that more economic activity will prop up very soon. In general, investment sentiment will improve and be better,” he added.

Timing crucial

However, Jonathan L. Ravelas, senior adviser at professional services firm Reyes Tacandong & Co., said the timing of the cut in policy rates must be carefully calibrated.

Ravelas said if the BSP cuts rates ahead of the Federal Reserve, the Philippine peso could weaken, leading to higher prices, particularly of imported food and oil. The country is a net food and oil importer.

Based on BSP data, the peso weakened to P56.286 against the US dollar last January 11, the weakest since the P56.808 to the greenback on November 3 last year.

The peso closed at P55.828 to the dollar on Friday. The strongest value of the peso for this year was recorded at P55.418 to the greenback on the first trading day for 2024, January 2.

Image credits: Patrick Roque via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0





