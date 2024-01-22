Bong Go hails Super Health Centers’ inaugurations in Sarangani, Cavite 

SEN. Christopher “Bong” Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, lauded the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in Maasim, Sarangani Province on January 18, which was led by Mayor Zyrex Pacquiao.

In his video message, Go emphasized the importance of Super Health Centers in fulfilling the government’s commitment to make basic health services more accessible even in far-flung areas nationwide.

The senator highlighted the crucial role of the centers in bridging the gap between the government and its constituents, focusing on their essential functions such as early detection of diseases and reducing hospital overcrowding. He stressed that these roles are necessary for prompt and efficient health-care services.

The lawmaker noted in Filipino that people need not travel to far-flung hospitals for check-ups of minor cases, and that they can simply proceed to a Super Health Center for primary care and consultations for early disease detection. He also urged the sick to immediately avail of the services so that their illnesses would not worsen, as it will also aid in decongesting hospitals.

Go also mentioned that the centers could accommodate dialysis machines, and that he is very willing to help the expansions.

The facilities will offer database management, outpatient, birthing, isolation, laboratory and diagnostic services such as X-ray and ultrasound, pharmacy, and an ambulatory surgical unit. They will also have eye, ear, nose and throat or EENT services; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine units, which makes remote diagnosis and treatment of patients possible.

During the groundbreaking, Go’s Malasakit Team also provided grocery packs, shirts, as well as basketballs and volleyballs to town residents.

Necessary funds have also been allocated to construct other Super Health Centers in six strategic locations in the province. The senator personally attended a center’s turnover ceremony in neighboring Kiamba town the previous day.

On January 5, the Malasakit Team also attended the groundbreaking of such in Malapatan. Last July 2023, Go personally visited the Super Health Center in Malungon for an inspection.

Go urged those facing health issues to seek help with their medical expenses at Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital in nearby General Santos City, where a Malasakit Center is available. The health facility successfully held the groundbreaking of its Outpatient Department building last January 4, as the senator supported its funding.

‘SHC’ in Cavite

LIKEWISE, Go commended the blessing of a Super Health Center in Imus City, Cavite—an event spearheaded by the local government led by Mayor AA Advincula on Friday, January 19, with Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa in attendance.

An adopted son of the Calabarzon Region, Go was represented by his staff during the blessing. The senator, in his message, expressed his gratitude and satisfaction with the realization of the project. He earlier inspected the Super Health Center while it was still under construction last February 2023.

“Today marks a milestone in our ongoing efforts to bring comprehensive health-care services closer to our people,” he said.

Like the one in Maasim, the Super Health Center is set to offer a wide range of medical services, including physical therapy and rehabilitation.

The senator also highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts of government entities in bolstering the country’s health infrastructure.

“I am committed to supporting projects that enhance the well-being of Filipinos,” Go noted. “This Super Health Center is a testament to our collaborative efforts with fellow legislators, LGUs and DOH…to improve health services across the nation.”

He also extended his “heartfelt gratitude and commendation to Secretary Herbosa for the successful inauguration and blessing of the Imus Super Health Center. Your presence and support [are testaments] to the strong collaboration and shared vision we hold for the health and well-being of the Filipino people.”

In the province of Cavite, necessary funds were allocated to construct more Super Health Centers particularly in Bacoor City, Dasmariñas City, General Trias City, Carmona City, Tagaytay City, Imus City, Alfonso, Kawit, Magallanes, Tanza, General Mariano Alvarez, and Rosario.

Residents of Imus City and nearby localities have welcomed the opening of the center, and expressed hopes that it will significantly reduce travel time and costs for medical consultations and treatments.

“Ensuring that every Filipino has access to quality health care—regardless of their location or socioeconomic status—is a significant step toward achieving universal health care,” Go said.

In the city, residents may seek assistance from the Malasakit Center at General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital. Another such center is located at Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor City.

Viable options

MEANWHILE, Go emphasized additional health initiatives—including the ongoing operations of Malasakit Centers and creating more Regional Specialty Centers.

A brainchild of his, the centers were institutionalized under Republic Act 11463, which he principally authored and sponsored to provide convenient access to government medical assistance programs. There are currently 159 in operation and according to DOH, these have helped around 10 million poor and indigent Filipinos nationwide.

The Super Health Centers aim to alleviate the burden on hospitals, offering a viable option for primary care and minor medical concerns. This approach is expected to decentralize health-care services, making them more accessible to residents in communities and neighboring areas.

As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go helped secure sufficient funds in the 2022, 2023, and 2024 national budgets for the construction of more than 700 Super Health Centers across the country.

The Super Health Centers—part of Senator Go’s key health initiatives—mark a substantial step in enhancing access to health-care services for Filipinos, especially in grassroots communities.

“[These are priorities of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. It’s a five-year, multiyear plan of the government establishing Specialty Centers in DOH regional hospitals like a heart, kidney, neonatal, mental and orthopedic center. They will be built in] existing DOH regional hospitals,” explained Go.

The senator’s commitment to health care has been a cornerstone of his legislative agenda, according to a statement. It said that he has been instrumental in pushing for laws and policies that strengthen the country’s health-care system, including the Malasakit Centers Act, which aims to streamline access to medical and financial assistance provided by the government.

Furthermore, Go cited the enactment of RA 11959, also known as the “Regional Specialty Centers Act,” which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors. It mandates the establishment of the said centers within existing DOH regional hospitals that will provide specialized health care—including renal and transplant care.

Go is proud of the fact that, as principal sponsor, he received a 24-0 vote in the Senate, without any opposition, as his colleagues recognize that the act will help poor Filipinos. He said that he will prioritize the marginalized through pro-poor programs that will assist those who only have the government for their needs.