Arrivals via cruise ships hit 55K in ’23, signal rebound

Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo @akosistellaBM

CRUISE tourism is making a slow but steady rebound in the country, with 32 cruise ships dropping anchor in several destinations in the country last year.

Data provided by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) showed these international cruise ships brought in 55,442 travelers last year. No data on nationalities were available, however. The cruise ship arrivals were more than the 29 cruise ships, carrying 37,374 passengers, that the Department of Tourism (DOT) had projected for the year. In prepandemic 2019, there were 102 cruise ships that visited the Philippines.

This developed as tourism stakeholders groups welcomed the proposed visa waiver for cruise passengers to facilitate their quicker entry to the country, but also batted for an improvement in cruise port facilities and services.

Tourism Congress of the Philippines president Roberto Zozobrado told the BusinessMirror, “Anything that makes it easier for tourists to enter our country is a good move. We’re eagerly waiting for the Bureau of Immigration to make it easier for more India and China citizens to come over.”

To attract more Chinese, Indian visitors

For his part, Philippine Tour Operators Association president Arjun Shroff said, although “it’s exciting to have more cruise ships visiting the Philippines…[it’s] very essential to have the necessary infrastructure in place to ensure smooth operations and well-equipped cruise terminals. Seamless efficient operations in place is a very crucially important factor for handling the influx of visitors and providing them a great experience.”

The BI earlier proposed to offer cruise visa waivers to help attract more cruise ships to the Philippines. BI’s parent unit, the Department of Justice (DOJ) still has to approve the proposal. (See, “BI pushes ‘cruise visa waiver’ to boost foreign tourist arrivals,” in the BusinessMirror, January 16, 2024.) The Department of Foreign Affairs, which handles consular and visa services, has yet to issue a statement on the proposal.

There are 157 countries whose citizens are already allowed to enter the Philippines visa-free for 30 days. Certain nationalities like Indians, are allowed visa-free entry in the Philippines for 14 days if they have unexpired visas from the United States, the UK, Schengen countries, Japan, and Singapore.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval explained the cruise visa waiver “has long been a proposal actually by the technical working group [TWG] on the exploration of visa reforms. This is in line with the DOT’s aggressive tourism campaign, wanting more cruise ships to come to the Philippines. The TWG’s meetings with stakeholders show that one of the concerns is the ease of applying for visas, given that there are only limited Philippine posts abroad. That’s why the TWG wants more available options particularly for cruise tourists for convenience.”

2.9M cruising Chinese

The TWG is composed of representatives from the DFA, DOT, DOJ, BI, and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). Separately, a TWG source said the cruise visa waiver will hopefully attract more Chinese and Indian tourists to visit the Philippines. An electronic visa platform which was intended to encourage more Chinese tourists, then later, Indian travelers, has been suspended by the DFA until further notice. The DOT has been pinning its hopes on the return of the Chinese market to aid in the rebound of tourism arrivals to pre-pandemic levels.

Prior to the pandemic, there were 2.9 million Chinese tourists who traveled aboard cruise ships. Outside of domestic cruise destinations, the Chinese also boarded cruise ships to the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia (Philippines, Thailand, or Indonesia).

According to Cruise Timetables, there are about 15 ships dropping or raising anchor in Manila alone, carrying close to 28,000 cruise passengers this year beginning in February. Each of these ships

will be carrying 458 to 3954 passengers. There will be 68 cruise ships visiting Mimaropa and Palawan this year, as per separate statements issued by their local tourism officials.