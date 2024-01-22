AC Logistics locks sights on more cold-storage structures across PHL

AC LOGISTICS HOLDINGS CORP., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ayala Corp., said it is eyeing to open more cold-storage facilities across the country.

AC Logistics president and CEO Rene Almendras revealed this development to reporters on the sidelines of a recent forum, after he shared that the company’s first cold storage in Cagayan De Oro, which opened in June 2023, reached a hundred-percent utilization in less than half-a-year.

Asked on the number of cold-storage plants the firm is planning to build, Almendras said: “A number,” but noted that Ayala’s logistics arm is planning to replicate the Cagayan De Oro cold storage in other parts of the country.

“We have 7,500 islands, and moving [across those is a challenge. Regardless of how many are in the pipeline], it’s about the locations and the pallet size,” the AC Logistics chief said, as he pointed out that the firm cannot disclose more details while they are having talks with potential partners on plans to set up more cold-chain facilities country-wide.

On the strategy that the firm will pursue in this type of business, Almendras hinted that the logistics arm of Ayala is looking into “both greenfield and brownfield.”

Last June 2023, AC Logistics partnered with Glacier Megafridge Inc. to open a cold-storage facility in Cagayan De Oro. The facility can store up to 5,348 industrial pallets, and is expected to service the increasing cold storage demand of Northern Mindanao’s various industries, help ensure food preservation for the community, and be a key player in the region’s economic development.

Illustrating the impact of the cold storage it built in Cagayan De Oro, Almendras said, “We opened our first cold storage in ‘CDO;’ when we started [it], vegetables were rotting in the streets because the farmers, [because their produce cannot be sold, just dump them on the street side.] We’re very happy with the fact that the cold-storage facility we opened in CDO reached a hundred-percent utilization in less than six months.”

“Until today, it is fully utilized. [In a way, we were able to help.] The facility we put up in Cagayan [de Oro is cold storage, supply and blast freezing. The meat from Bukidnon and the vegetables we can blast freeze, so that by the time they reach Manila, they are] still fresh,” Almendras also noted.

AC Logistics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ayala Corp., serves as the Ayala group’s portfolio company for logistics-solutions services, providing end-to-end supply-chain solutions through its subsidiaries.