4 priority bills near approval as Congress resumes session

AS the House of Representatives resumes its sessions on Monday, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez announced that the chamber is on the verge of concluding the approval of four bills outlined by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr.

“We are almost done with the priority bills agreed upon by Congress and the executive branch. We have approved on final reading all but four of the 57 measures in the Ledac list,” said Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, referring to priority measures identified earlier by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council.

He said that a crucial measure—denominated as House Bill (HB) No. 9713, focusing on institutionalizing a Philippine self-reliant defense posture program and promoting the development of a national defense industry—is slated for third and final reading. This leaves only three measures awaiting final approval.

Romualdez emphasized the importance of having a credible defense program and industry to reduce dependence on foreign allies and suppliers for defense requirements.

“We have accomplished our mission as lawmakers by acting promptly on the legislative agenda of President Marcos, which is focused on sustaining economic growth, helping the poor and vulnerable sectors, creating jobs and income opportunities, and in general, making life better for every Filipino,” he said.

The three Ledac measures awaiting final approval are: amendments to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (under technical working group finalization), Budget Modernization Bill, and National Defense Act (under committee consideration).

Additionally, a House priority law, HB No. 9571, titled “An Act prohibiting the development, production, stockpiling, and use of chemical weapons, providing for their destruction, and imposing penalties for violations thereof,” is scheduled for final passage.

Romualdez affirmed the House’s commitment to provide legislative support to the Marcos administration and address challenges facing the nation and economy in the years ahead.

Highlighting the benefits of Ledac-endorsed measures, Romualdez acknowledged the positive impact on the people, with the P5.768-trillion 2024 national budget being a key achievement signed into law by President Marcos.

He emphasized the budget’s significance as a tool for national progress and development, providing funds for infrastructure, assistance to various sectors, and supporting economic growth.

Among the Ledac bills signed into law are the SIM Registration Act, postponement of barangay/Sangguniang Kabataan elections, strengthening professionalism in the AFP, New Agrarian Reform Emancipation Act, Maharlika Investment Fund Act, regional specialty hospitals, national employment recovery strategy/Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act, LGU Income Classification Act, Internet Transaction Act/E-Commerce Law, amendments to the BOT Law/PPP Bill, and Ease of Paying Taxes Act.

The House and Senate have ratified conference committee reports on four other Ledac bills, including the New Passport Act, revitalizing the salt industry bill, Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, and Tatak Pinoy (Proudly Filipino) Act.

Two more measures are set for bicameral conferences: amendments to the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act and Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System Act.

A total of 36 Ledac bills have been approved on third and final reading, covering a wide range of areas, from health and infrastructure to taxation and environmental conservation. Speaker Romualdez affirmed the House’s commitment to addressing the nation’s challenges through effective legislation.