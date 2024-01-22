2Go opens 100th store in San Juan

2Go Group Inc. has opened its 100th retail store at Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan, extending its services closer to consumers, entrepreneurs and nearby residents.

The retail store offers services from ticket purchases for 2Go Travel to document and parcel deliveries through 2Go Express and FedEx.

The said store also extened services such as package pick-up, cargo logistics and forwarding services.

The newly established location at the Greenhills Shopping Center is intended to provide the public with convenient logistics service options, the company said.

“At 2Go Group, strategically positioned retail stores support and encourage nationwide business opportunities. Through our network, Filipino entrepreneurs anywhere in the country can effortlessly showcase and distribute premium local products both nationwide and globally,” 2Go President and CEO Frederic DyBuncio said.

“As we remain dedicated to fostering economic growth for Filipinos, our goal is to continue enhancing connectivity through logistics.”

Blessie Cruz, business unit head for 2Go Retail, said the decision to establish a branch at Greenhills Shopping Center is “strategic.”

“Greenhills is known for being a thriving hub for MSMEs [micro, small and medium enterprises], hosting a vibrant community of online sellers offering a diverse range of merchandise, from clothing to gadgets, and more. With 2Go’s presence, business owners in the vicinity can effortlessly ship their products worldwide.”

The company said the recent expansion of 2Go Retail into malls aims to elevate the shopping experiences of both the public and business owners by bringing the company’s services closer to busy locations.

2Go has a nationwide retail network of almost 3,000 outlets of company owned stores and retail partners through SM Business Centers, Alfamart, Waltermart, Fax Parcel and Print, Savemore, and accredited agents. These outlets offer a comprehensive range of 2Go services for documents, packages, cargo and travel.

Image credits: www.2go.com.ph





