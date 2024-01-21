Shin back in hunt at TCC

MICAH SHIN returns to the site of his last triumphant career moment in The Country Club (TCC) Invitational 2024 which gets under way Tuesday at the TCC course in Laguna.

The Korean-American, whose talents blossomed in Davao, beat Miguel Tabuena by one in a thrilling stretch-run battle to win the 2018 edition, becoming the first non-Filipino champion in the tournament’s prestigious history, renowned for its elite lineup and substantial prize purse.

That was Shin’s third career win after scoring a breakthrough in the Central Azucarera de Tarlac (CAT) Open of the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) in 2016, followed by a gripping playoff triumph in an Asian Tour event at Manila Southwoods the following year.

Subsequently, Shin elevated his game to compete in the region’s premier circuit, relentlessly pursuing a fourth championship.

And the Asian Tour break has provided the 26-year-old golfer with an opportunity to once again compete in the TCC Invitational, fortifying an already formidable field composed of former champions and the Top 30 from last year’s PGT Order of Merit (OOM).

Back-to-back defending titlist Guido van der Valk top-bills the exclusive roster, joined by past winners Tony Lascuña (2004), Angelo Que (2007, 2010 and 2011) and Tabuena (2017).

Reigning OOM titlist Jhonnel Ababa, meanwhile, headlines a talent-rich cast, including Clyde Mondilla, Reymon Jaraula, Ruperto Zaragosa III, Dino Villanueva, Michael Bibat, Marvin Dumandan, Sean Ramos and Lloyd Go.

The P6 million championship, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and supported by official apparel Kampfortis Golf, also boasts of a diverse line-up, all geared-up for a crack at the coveted championship, including Keanu Jahns, Zanieboy Gialon, Albin Engino, Nilo Salahog, Jay Bayron, Elmer Salvador, Koreans Hyun Ho Rho and Minseong Kim, Fidel Concepcion, Rico Depilo, Elee Bisera, Art Arbole, Mars Pucay, Gerald Rosales, Gabriel Manotoc and Ferdie Aunzo.

Meanwhile, several pros will team up with TCC members and amateur guests of the sponsoring International Container Terminal Services Inc. in the pro-am tournament Monday offering players a final chance to familiarize themselves with the long, challenging course.