PSC supports sports in Mindanao

PHILIPPINE Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann committed to expanding the agency’s reach in grassroots talent identification and promotion of peace through sports in Mindanao.

“This year we have an opportunity to expand our reach in Mindanao by reinforcing our grassroots efforts and be the government’s instrument for peace through sports,” said Bachmann as he hosted a dialogue with various sports coordinators in the region at the PSC Mindanao Office in Davao City Friday.

Bachmann said that the initiative has to start with the PSC improving its satellite offices and seeking collaboration with regional coordinators, coaches and trainers.

“Gone are the days when our next generation athletes are only sourced from one region,” he said. “A stronger collaboration with our stakeholders in every region will propel our grassroots development.”

In a visit to Cotabato City Sunday, Bachmann joined Regional Coordinator for Mindanao coach Noli Ayo and chief of staff Din-Din Urquiaga in a meeting with the officials of the Bangsamoro Sports Commission (BSC) aimed to strengthen links.

“We’re thankful to the Chairman [Bachmann] for this historic visit, the first of many, here in our region,” BSC Executive Director Salihwardi Alba said. “The role of the PSC and BSC in the Bangsamoro region is very crucial, as we continue to use sports as a tool for peace, harmony and prevent violent extremism.

BSC is the policy-making and coordinating body of all amateur sports development programs and institutions in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and was created on September 17, 2020 through the Bangsamoro Autonomy Act No. 12 or “The Bangsamoro Sports Commission Act of 2020.”

Bachmann resumes his Mindanao tour on Monday with a memorandum of agreement signing with BSC and the Mindanao State University in Marawi City and a speaking engagement at the Bangsamoro Athletes’ Convocation, before making a courtesy visit to Misamis Occidental Governor Henry Oaminal Sr. in Oroquieta City on Tuesday.