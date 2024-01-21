‘Pawikan’ hatchlings released to Cavite coast

NAIC, Cavite—Seventy-three Olive Ridley (Lepidochelys Olivacea) sea turtles, or “pawikan,” were released on the coast of Barangay Labac on January 16, said Dennis Abrina of Cavite News and Photos.

Roger Bilugan of Samahan ng Labac Pawikan Patrollers and Jacinta Remulla led the release of the sea turtles. It was witnessed by the Cavite province media group.

The sea turtles were from the hatchling facility that has been taking care of turtle eggs since December 2014.

According to Bilugan, it took 60 days before the turtles hatched, then they were taken to the sea, their natural habitat.

“Based on our study, in order to save the hatchlings from predators, we release them when it is already dark so they could reach the deep sea,” Bilugan said in Filipino.

“Before, our patrolling was not intense. But we improved [in our method along the way], until we even reached the neighboring barangays in taking care of the turtle eggs. Every night, 20 member patrollers walk the shore of Labac to collect turtle eggs and put them in the hatchery facility until they hatch,” he added.

Bilugan added that their innovative activity is the tagging of each turtle with a satellite monitor courtesy of San Miguel Corp. so that they can be monitored more.

According to the wildlife conservation group, World Wildlife Fund, almost all tortoise species are endangered due to poaching and overexploitation.

Remulla, daughter of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, said she joined the event to promote and protec the sea turtles, and ask for support from everyone to help protect the environment and the turtles.

“Am here to invite many sponsors and people, who are environmentalists, to come and join us in supporting the Samahan ng Labac Pawikan Patroller, who are passionate about taking good care of our sea turtles,” Remulla said.

She added that many do not even know that there is a nesting facility in the town of Naic.

“Please feel free to contact the patrollers here in Labac. We invite you in this amazing experience,” she said..

According to the group, it has released around 7,000 hatchlings to the sea in 2023.